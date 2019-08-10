Premier League 2019/20: Predicting the top 6 for the upcoming campaign

Harshit Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 461 // 10 Aug 2019, 15:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily represent that of Sportskeeda

The Premier League is back and the football fans must be buzzing with excitement to witness their favourite clubs play competitive football again. The English clubs have been busy throughout the summer strengthening their squads for the upcoming campaign, and the majority of them broke their club transfer records to land their priority targets. The transfer window is closed now and the clubs must now focus on how to achieve their ambition for the upcoming campaign.

With the majority of the top 6 clubs spending heavily to strengthen their squad during the transfer window, the race for the title and the Champions League spots should be fascinating to watch during the upcoming campaign. However, some mid-table clubs will be hoping of displacing the Premier League big-boys in the race for the top 6. In this article, we are going to predict which clubs will finish inside the top 6 and where each club is expected to finish in the Premier League next season:

6th place: Chelsea

Reading v Chelsea - Pre-Season Friendly

Chelsea were unable to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season as they were hit by a two-window transfer ban by FIFA, following an investigation regarding their signing of foreign U-18 players. They also lost Eden Hazard, who was by far their best player, to Real Madrid this summer, making the situation even worse.

Chelsea appointed Frank Lampard after Maurizio Sarri left the London club for Juventus. Although Lampard enjoyed a stellar campaign with Derby County in the Championship last year, he is yet to prove his mettle at the highest level and is considered a huge gamble by many. Chelsea are also lacking quality and depth in several positions on the pitch, with centre-forward being the most notable one.

In comparison to their top 6 rivals, Chelsea seems to have the weakest squad as compared to their rivals and we predict that they will end up finishing 6th this season.

1 / 6 NEXT