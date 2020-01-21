Premier League 2019-20: Preview of Gameweek 24

Liverpool are definitive champions-elect

At the top of the Premier League, a pattern has emerged. Liverpool doing just enough to get the three points (and clean sheets) while around them, the so-called chasing pack drop points like its no man’s business.

This has been the theme since Gameweek 2 when Manchester City inexplicably dropped two points at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

The relegation waters are still very murky with a lot of teams struggling to put daylight between themselves and the drop zone.

Review of Gameweek 23

This episode of the 2019-20 drama that is the Premier League more than delivered in terms of excitement.

A missed penalty by Troy Deeney was the highlight of the encounter between Watford and Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile, Manchester City was held to a 2-2 draw by Crystal Palace despite Sergio Aguero netting a brace.

West Ham and Everton played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw as Brighton and Aston Villa also played out a 1-1 scoreline.

Aguero nets a brace in Gameweek 23

It was a Saturday of draws as Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw at the Emirates by Sheffield United while Norwich City beat Bournemouth 1-0 in a relegation six-pointer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers fought from being two goals down to beat Southampton 2-3 at St Mary’s, while Newcastle United completed a smash-and-grab 1-0 win against Chelsea.

Sunday’s matches saw Burnley end their losing streak with a 2-1 win against Leicester City while Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah got the goals as Liverpool slaughtered the old enemy, Manchester United, 2-0 at Anfield.

Preview of Gameweek 24

A host of games come up in this midweek round of fixtures.

Tuesday night football sees a desperate Bournemouth take on Brighton as Aston Villa are at home to Watford.

Crystal Palace will welcome Southampton to Selhurst Park while Sheffield United tackles Manchester City at Bramall Lane.

Everton will want another good result as they play an injury-hit Newcastle United side, while the star match of the round goes down at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea hosts London rivals Arsenal.

Chelsea vs Arsenal is the star match of the round

Wednesday’s action sees Leicester City at home to West Ham, Manchester United will want a win against Burnley, and Tottenham Hotspur tries Norwich City on for size.

The Gameweek’s action ends on Thursday as a tricky Wolverhampton Wanderers side welcomes champions-elect, Liverpool, to the Molineux.

Predictions for Gameweek 24

Bournemouth VS Brighton (G/G)

Aston Villa VS Watford (Over 1.5 Goals)

Crystal Palace VS Southampton (1X)

Sheffield United VS Manchester City (G/G)

Everton VS Newcastle United (Over 1.5 Goals)

Chelsea VS Arsenal (Over 2.5 Goals)

Leicester City VS West Ham (Over 1.5 Goals)

Manchester United VS Burnley (Over 1.5 Goals)

Tottenham Hotspur VS Norwich City (1)

Wolverhampton Wanderers VS Liverpool (Over 1.5 Goals)