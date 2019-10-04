Southampton v Chelsea: Match Preview, Where to Watch, Betting Information and more | Premier League 2019/20

Lille OSC v Chelsea FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Match Preview

Frank Lampard's Chelsea travel to the south coast to lock horns with an upbeat Southampton side, with a fourth consecutive victory in all competitions in sight.

Following the spirited second-half display against Liverpool that resulted in a narrow defeat, the Blues have responded with a hat-trick of victories, albeit against lesser daunting oppositions.

The Saints meanwhile have endured a rocky start to the season. They began with worrying defeats at Burnley and against Liverpool but replied with two wins and a draw. They now head into this one on the back of successive league losses - to arch-rivals Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur.

We cannot really write them off against Chelsea though, who have experienced their share of problems on the road. Ralph Hasenhuttl's side are not easy customers at all and this was evident in their 2-1 defeats at the hands of Spurs and Liverpool.

They rely on the telling pass that splits defences. They'll have to dust the past results against Chelsea off their shoulders though, as they've won only two of their last 20 PL fixtures against the West Londoners.

On that note, we bring you everything you need to know ahead of the mouth-watering clash.

Kickoff Information

Date: 6 October 2019

Time: 14:00 (local time), 18:30 (IST)

Venue: St. Mary's, Southampton

Where to watch: Live stream on Hotstar

Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Southampton: L-W-L-W-D

Chelsea: W-W-W-L-L

Head-to-head

Southampton wins: 30

Chelsea wins: 45

Draws: 29

Key Player to Watch Out For: Callum Hudson-Odoi

Lille OSC v Chelsea FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League

He has taken no time to adapt to the most arduous stage of world football. Twice now in as many appearances for the first time since his return, the explosive winger has supplied one assist per game.

His blistering run down the left flank to skip away from two players and then feed Willian for the second against Brighton put the result of the game beyond doubt, while it was his strength, composure and delivery that led to the winner against LOSC Lille.

Should he play the full 90 minutes against Southampton, we should expect nothing but fireworks from the exciting prospect of Callum Hudson-Odoi's dynamic style.

