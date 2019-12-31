Premier League 2019-20: Team of the Season at the halfway point of the campaign

Sai Teja FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool has had an impeccable run of form in the whole of 2019

The 2019-20 Premier League season has, by the month of December, the look of one side dominating the other 19 with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool looking more and more likely to lift the prestigious trophy come May 2020. The Reds are yet to lift their maiden Premier League trophy since it's famous rebranding in 1992 and they now appear to be firmly placed to lift the trophy after having collected an astounding 55 points out of a possible 57, with the draw at Old Trafford being the only fixture where Liverpool dropped points.

One of the major talking points of the season is that of the Premier League's relatively newer additions such as Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sheffield United, and more taking the league by storm. There have already been a host of shocking results where the underdog spirit possessed by many clubs in the bottom half of the table proving too difficult even for the elite to overcome.

If the league were to end on New Year's Day, Liverpool would be the runaway leaders with their 13-point and a game's lead propelling them to the title. However, there would also be a number of mid-table clubs who have exceeded expectations.

Here, we take a look at the Team of the Season at the midway point of the campaign.

Goalkeeper

Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson had a breakout season last year during a loan spell with the Blades as they pushed for promotion. After having achieved their goal and made their way to the top flight, Sheffield were adamant on keeping the goalkeeper for another year. This would have presumably gone down well with Henderson as well, given the given David de Gea's supremacy in goal at Old Trafford.

20 games into the season, Sheffield United are not only placed for survival but a finish in the top half of the table, incidentally having lost the same number of games as Henderson's parent club, Manchester United, and defending champions Manchester City. They've collected 29 points so far in the campaign.

The Englishman has been pivotal to the Blades' defensive stability so far and has kept 7 clean sheets in the league so far in 19 appearances, the joint-highest in the division. He's pulled off some crucial stops over the season and conceded just 16 goals in that period, with just the single error leading to goal.

