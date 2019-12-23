Premier League 2019-20: Team of the Week from Matchday 18

Chelsea produced the performance of the weekend to beat Tottenham

There were more action in the Premier League this weekend, at both the top and bottom of the table.

Leaders Liverpool were not in action in the league, as they were tasting success in the Club World Cup over in Qatar. In their absence, Manchester City reduced their gap with the Reds after coming from a goal behind to beat Leicester City at the Etihad.

Elsewhere, Chelsea picked up the result of the weekend with a 2-0 win at Tottenham; although the result was marred by racist abuse aimed at Antonio Rudiger. Sheffield United continued their fine form with a victory over Brighton, as they held on to fifth place.

Watford won at home in the league for the first time all season, beating Manchester United 2-0 as the visitors inconsistent run continued. Southampton also collected three vital points, winning 3-1 away at Aston Villa, who dropped into the relegation zone.

There were some fine individual performances in the Premier League this weekend, and with that in mind, here is the team of the week for matchday 18.

Rui Patricio (Wolves)

Patricio made a string of fine saves against Norwich City

There weren’t many classic goalkeeping performances in the Premier League this weekend, but this one made a huge difference. Wolves were poor in the first half of their game with Norwich, and were fortunate to go in only one goal down. Had it not been for Patricio, they almost certainly would have conceded more. The Portuguese stopper made six saves in all, and gave Wolves a crucial platform to build on in the second half.

James Tarkowski (Burnley)

There wasn’t too much notable about Burnley’s late victory over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. It was a game that was dominated by the two defences for much of the 90 minutes, with just one shot on target in the whole game, that being Jay Rodriguez’s late winner. The one defender who really stood out was Burnley’s James Tarkowski, who dealt with everything Bournemouth threw at him, and put in another display that could help earn him a spot in England’s team for next summer’s European Championships.

