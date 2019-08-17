3 different formations Chelsea could use this season | Premier League 2019/20

Mathaeus Abuwa FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.56K // 17 Aug 2019, 14:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool v Chelsea: UEFA Super Cup

After back to back defeats at the hands of Manchester United and Liverpool, Frank Lampard’s Chelsea are already at a crossroads. Despite still being in August, many fans are questioning whether this squad is good enough to compete with the rest. The season-long transfer ban has heavily hampered Chelsea’s plans, but Lampard knew that before coming.

Regardless, many a positive can be taken from the Blues’ opening two performances. Lampard’s side created a host of chances at Old Trafford and Istanbul, but didn’t have the clinical nature to make them count. Across the 210 minutes, Chelsea fired 13 shots on target, attempting an impressive 38 in total.

To ensure Chelsea’s style expansive style of play doesn’t become predictable, the Blues boss must vary his tactics over the course of the season.

Here are three formations Frank Lampard could use this season.

#3 Direct 4-4-2

Kepa, Azpi, Rudiger, Christensen, Emerson, Kante, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Abraham, Giroud

Good ol’ fashioned or an unexpected tweak? To many people, the 4-4-2 resembles a system of the past before Jose Mourinho introduced the defensive midfielder in 2004.

Most teams across the globe were comfortable with this formation and recruited personnel based on it. Now the precious 4-2-3-1 is the most commonly used formation.

However, the 4-4-2 gives Frank Lampard a plan B in times where his initial 4-3-3 tactic doesn’t produce the expected results.

This system relies on having two strikers who are the aerial focal points. These forwards are supported by wide players whose sole aim is to get crosses into the box.

It may sound one-dimensional, but the primary focus of this tactic is to get balls in the box for the target men to latch onto. This tactic provides a dramatic switch in style of play which could hopefully catch teams unaware.

1 / 3 NEXT