Premier League 2019-20 | Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool preview

Jan 10, 2020

Liverpool will be looking to stay 13 points clear with a victory over Jose Mourinho's Spurs on Saturday.

This weekend is shaping up to be one filled with Premier League entertainment with Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool game taking the main event slot in what will be the tussle of the weekend. This game not only represents an opportunity for Spurs to climb back into the top 4 race but also a chance for Jose Mourinho to once again become the villain of Liverpool. Mourinho has recorded 12 wins in 28 games against Liverpool with some famous results along the way.

One of those famous results came in 2014 when Mourinho's Chelsea side put an end to the Reds title hopes with a 2-0 victory at the expense of Steven Gerrard whose slip gifted Chelsea the first goal. However, since that famous day, Liverpool have become the European Champions and won 19 out of 20 Premier League matches this season. In contrast to Liverpool, Jose Mourinho's managerial magic has seemingly run out with Spurs the latest club to play his brand of foootball. Based on form, this game looks an easy one for Liverpool, anything can happen with Jose Mourinho around, especially against Liverpool.

One common problem that both sides have right now despite their contrasting positions in the Premier League, is injuries. Spurs go into the game without Tanguy Ndombele, Moussa Sssoko, Hugo Lloris, Danny Rose, Ben Davies, Michel Vorm and most importantly, Harry Kane. This leaves them with no recognised striker and a lack of midfield depth which is something Liverpool will look to exploit on Saturday. Alas, Jurgen Klopp is not without his own injury list going into the game with Fabinho, Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri and James Milner all injured ahead of the away trip to London.

What's more, the injuries within the Tottenham squad will likely force Jose Mourinho's hand into playing like the away team and therefore dropping deep into a strong defensive shape to tactically slow down the rapid, aggressive Liverpool side that has been unstoppable this season. However, the park the bus tactic from Jose Mourinho could have the opposite effect on the game. The defensive tactic means that Liverpool will possess most of the ball throughout the game and this will allow them to push Spurs back into their half and eventually overload them, resulting in a goal-scoring opportunity.

On the other hand, however, in previous years we have seen this tactic work perfectly against Liverpool in games especially against Jose Mourinho managed Manchester United and it could do the job for him again this weekend with players such as Lucas Moura and Heung Min Son looking to break quickly and efficiently on the counter-attack.

To conclude, this game is shaping up to be both unpredictable and entertaining with Jose Mourinho looking to make just the second dent in Liverpool's seemingly unstoppable title surge.

