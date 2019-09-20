Premier League 2019-20, West Ham vs Manchester United: Match preview, where to watch, betting information and more

Manchester United will aim to kick on from their 1-0 win against Leicester City

Match Preview

Manchester United will be looking to make it three wins on the bounce in all competitions when they travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham on Sunday, 22 September.

After a stumble following their 4-0 victory over Chelsea, United have somewhat restored their confidence with a couple of 1-0 wins over Leicester City and Astana respectively. The upcoming game could aid either side gain a strong foothold in the top 6 as both of them have secured two wins, two draws and one defeat each in the league thus far.

West Ham are not kind hosts; certainly not in recent times. The Irons have won two of their last four Premier League home games against Manchester United - as many as they had in their first 19 home fixtures against the same opponents.

Aston Villa v West Ham United - Premier League

It promises to be an intense match-up between two teams that are full of talent. On paper at least, West Ham are not too far away from United.

Here's all you need to know ahead of the game at the London Stadium.

Kickoff information

Date: 22 September 2019

Time: 14:00 (local time), 18:30 (IST)

Venue: London Stadium

Where to watch: Live stream on Hotstar

Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

West Ham: D-W-W-W-D

Manchester United: W-W-D-L-D

Head-to-head

West Ham wins: 44

Manchester United wins: 66

Draws: 31

Player to watch out for

Yarmolenko could test the Manchester United left back

Since his return from a long-term injury, Andriy Yarmolenko has looked lively and sharp. Yarmolenko has taken no time in cementing his spot down the right flank in Manuel Pellegrini's starting XI.

The Ukrainian netted his first goal of the season in the Hammers' 2-0 win over Norwich City a couple of weeks back, and he'd surely be vying for more. Yarmolenko's narrow positioning down the right helps him get his shots away, while he'd also feed off the knock-downs from aerial threat Sebastien Haller.

Watch out for the Ukrainian winger, especially on the counter.

Betting information

West Ham win: 3.30

Draw: 3.50

Manchester United win: 2.15

Bookmaker: Sportsbet