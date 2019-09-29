Premier League 2019-20: Wijnaldum strike extends Liverpool's perfect start to seven games

Bhargav Hazarika FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 30 // 29 Sep 2019, 02:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Georginio Wijnaldum rejoices with teammates after scoring against Sheffield United

Liverpool have now produced their best start to a Premier League season by winning their seventh game on the trot. The Anfield club prevailed by a solitary goal at Sheffield United to maintain their perfect start.

This marks only the second instance of a club winning its opening seven games in an EPL season, and the first since Chelsea won their opening nine games during the 2005-06 season.

In a largely cagey affair at Bramall Lane that was devoid of many clear-cut chances for either team, Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum's effort 20 minutes from time beat Sheffield keeper Dean Henderson to seal the deal.

The league leaders bossed possession in the opening stages of the game, with Mohamed Salah flashing an effort wide of the crossbar after going one-on-one with Henderson. Sadio Mane then hit the woodwork as the two teams headed to the break on level terms.

Sheffield United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Jürgen Klopp withdrew Jordan Henderson for Divock Origi as Liverpool looked to convert their ascendancy in the game into goals.

The Reds' persistence in attack finally bore fruit when Wijnaldum latched onto a half-cleared ball from Origi with a close-range volley which eluded the Sheffield keeper. Salah looked to double the Anfield club's advantage, but Henderson's outstretched leg denied the Egyptian when clean through on goal.

Sheffield's Leon Clarke threatened a share of the spoils at the other end but Liverpool were relieved to see their citadel intact as the substitute's effort flew over the crossbar.

Leon Clarke

Advertisement

With a seventh win in as many games of the new season, Liverpool have extended their record winning streak in the Premier League to 16 games, following a strong finish to the last season.

Champions Manchester City's 18-game winning run in 2017-18 remains the longest win-streak by any club in the Premier League era.

Liverpool now turn their attention to Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg, who visit Anfield in mid-week for the second round of group games of the UEFA Champions League.