Premier League 2019/20, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-5 Chelsea: 5 players who impressed in the match

Aditya Kashyap

Against Wolves, Tammy Abraham became Chelsea's youngest ever player to score a Premier League hattrick.

Nuno Espirito Santo's search for a first Premier League victory this season continues as Chelsea registered a convincing 5-2 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux.

Seeking another impressive performance against a top-six opposition at home, Wolves' coach, amid the absence of Wily Boly through suspension, named an unfamiliar back-three of Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, and Jesus Vallejo.

After losing ground in the Premier League due to their inconsistent performances, Chelsea started the game on a positive note at the Molineux. With sustained domination in the opening 20 minutes, a scorching hit from Fikayo Tomori put the Blues ahead.

With Chelsea gaining a prominent advantage over the hosts, Lampard's XI invited pressure from Wolves and punished them on the counters in the second half. But, an injury to Tammy Abraham might be a cause of concern for the Blues manager.

Much said and done, let's glance through five players who had an impressive outing at the Molineux.

#5 Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger made his first Chelsea appearance of the 2019/20 season.

Chelsea have had an unconvincing start to the campaign due to an unstable defence. In the last gameweek against Sheffield United, Lampard's troops surrendered a two-goal advantage, resulting in a 2-2 draw against the new-comers.

The untimely departure of David Luiz and a knee injury to Antonio Rudiger has not helped Chelsea's cause. Alleviating Lampard's headache, Rudiger made a return to the starting eleven against Wolves after passing several fitness tests before the contest.

Playing as a right-sided centre-half in a back-three, Rudiger made an instant impact for Chelsea with his authoritative presence and aggression. The Germany international pressed Wolves high up the pitch, and his defensive cover aided Cesar Azpilicueta in providing a constant attacking outlet down the right side.

However, Rudiger's return was shortlived as he was replaced by Kurt Zouma due to a groin issue at half-time. Lampard is hoping that the 26-year-old makes a swift recovery with games coming thick and fast for Chelsea starting with Champions League clash against Valencia next week.

