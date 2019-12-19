Premier League 2019/2020: Preview of Gameweek 18

Chelsea FC are in need of a good result

With the half-season window approaching (and January transfers of course), the 2019-2020 Premier League season has more than lived up to expectation.

Liverpool has been runaway leaders all season and it would take a collapse of epic proportions for Jurgen Klopp’s men not to win their first Premier League title.

Leicester City continued to surprise everyone with their sparkling performances and will be confident of keeping the beat going in trying to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Miracles will be needed for some of the teams currently languishing at the foot of the table. Watford, Norwich City, Southampton, Aston Villa, Everton are among the teams who will be looking to swim out of troubled waters.

Review of Gameweek 17

As expected, this game week produced more than its fair share of goals and drama.

Liverpool kicked off proceedings with a less-than-comfortable 2-0 win over Watford courtesy of a Mo Salah double.

De Bruyne was a man on fire last weekend

Chelsea were shocked 1-0 at Stamford Bridge by Bournemouth while Sheffield United beat Aston Villa 2-0.

Leicester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Norwich City while at Turf Moor, Burnley got a 1-0 win over Newcastle United.

In Saturday’s late kickoff, West Ham earned a precious 1-0 win away at Southampton courtesy of a Sebastian Haller strike.

On Sunday, Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton while Tottenham Hotspur needed a late Jan Vertonghen strike to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers by two goals to one.

The star match of the weekend saw a masterclass performance by Kevin de Bruyne as Manchester City thrashed Arsenal 3-0.

In the encounter on Monday night, Crystal Palace needed a late Wilfred Zaha scorcher to draw 1-1 with not-so-local rivals; Brighton.

Preview of Gameweek 18

Liverpool will be watching the action from the sideline this weekend

More action (VAR-inspired and others) are expected to go down in this round of fixtures.

The match between West Ham and Liverpool has been postponed due to the Reds’ participation in the Club World Cup.

Everton with Carlo Ancelotti rumoured to be the new man in charge will want another big scalp as they take an Arsenal side for whom Mikel Arteta is yet to be announced as the new gaffer.

Newcastle United will be at home to Crystal Palace while two desperate sides; Aston Villa and Southampton will face off at Villa Park.

Norwich City welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Carrow Road as Brighton battles Sheffield United.

Bournemouth will take on Burnley as the weekend’s star match sees Manchester City take on Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium.

On Sunday, Watford under new manager, Nigel Pearson take on Manchester United and it’s a reunion for Jose Mourinho as his Tottenham Hotspur side take on a floundering Chelsea.

Predictions for Gameweek 18

Everton VS Arsenal (G/G)

Newcastle VS Crystal Palace (Under 3.5 Goals)

Aston Villa VS Southampton (Over 1.5 Goals)

Norwich City VS Wolverhampton Wanderers (X2)

Brighton VS Sheffield United (G/G)

Bournemouth VS Burnley (1X)

Manchester City VS Leicester City (G/G)

Watford VS Manchester United (Over 1.5 Goals)

Tottenham Hotspur VS Chelsea (Over 2.5 Goals)