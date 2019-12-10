Premier League 2019/2020 | West Ham 1-3 Arsenal: 3 Talking Points

West Ham United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Arsenal came from behind to defeat West Ham United 3-1 at the Olympic Stadium in London on Monday night.

The hosts took the lead when centre-back Angelo Ogbonna put West Ham ahead in the 38th minute and it looked as if the Gunners were to drop points again.

The Hammers were good value for their first half lead as Arsenal had been nothing short of shambolic but a second half blitz saw the visitors score three goals in the space of nine minutes to give them all three points.

The victory moved Arsenal to 9th place on the league table and in this piece, we shall be highlighting three talking points from the Premier League fixture between Arsenal and West Ham.

#3 Freddie Ljungberg gets Arsenal back to winning ways

Ljunjberg got his first win as Arsenal manager

Arsenal hit dire straits under Unai Emery, with the nadir coming when they went seven matches without victory which ultimately led to thethe Spaniard getting the sack.

Assistant manager Freddie Ljungberg was appointed in his stead as an interim manager and it was expected that he would inspire the club back on the right track.

It, however, did not pan out that way as the former Swedish international got off to a poor start, drawing his first game in charge with Norwich before falling to a 2-1 home defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The injury sustained by regular right-back Hector Bellerin in the warm-up added to the foreboding and when West Ham went 1-0 up, it seemed like more of the same for Arsenal.

However, Ljungberg's half-time team-talk must have inspired the players and when they came out for the second half, they were a totally different team and a nine-minute blitz saw them leave East London with all three points.

This was the first victory Arsenal had tasted in 10 matches in all competitions and after suffering for so long, fans of the club would hope that it can be the start of something new.

