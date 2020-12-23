Premier League 2020/21: 5 matches to watch out for during the festive period

After a strange 12 months both on and off the football pitch, 2020 is finally coming to an end in a few days. This means there will be a barrage of football matches in the Premier League as is their festive tradition. With a number of games being played within a span of just a few days, the Premier League table could look very different by the time the new year rolls in.

There could be a huge shift at both ends of the table at the end of this festive run of fixtures. Liverpool enter the festive period top of the Premier League table with Manchester United and Leicester hot on their trail. Here we look at some of the matches to watch out for during this period.

Premier League Match-week 15:

Leicester City vs Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City - Premier League

The festive period begins with a boxing day clash between Leicester City and Manchester United at the King Power Stadium. Both teams sit in the top 6 at the end of matchweek 14 with the Foxes above the Red Devils by a point though the Old Trafford outfit have a game in hand.

Manchester United did the league double over Brendan Rodgers' men last season and their away form this season makes them favorites to win this clash. A win for either side would be a huge statement in the race for the Premier League title. Both teams will be entering the encounter having won tough fixtures in MD 14 with Leicester beating Spurs and United trashing Leeds to win 6-2.

3 - Manchester United have gone 3-0 up within 20 minutes against Leeds, the earliest they have scored three times from the start of a Premier League game since August 2006 v Fulham (16 mins). Racing. pic.twitter.com/LsKR1XCtVB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 20, 2020

Advertisement

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Everton v Arsenal - Premier League

The action continues on Boxing Day with a London Derby between the original powerhouses of the city; Arsenal and Chelsea. Frank Lampard's team visit the Emirates having stopped their losing run in the Premier League with a win over another of their London rivals West Ham.

On the other hand, their hosts will enter the game having collected a single point from their last 5 league games. Both teams will desperately want to win to claim bragging rights. Chelsea will look to to stay in the title race and Arsenal will want to win to get away from the relegation zone.

14 - Arsenal’s points return from 14 games this season is their worst record at this stage since the 1974-75 campaign (12 points, converted to 3/win). Desperate. pic.twitter.com/wowPbSkoXe — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 19, 2020

Advertisement

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City - Premier League

Match-week 15 ends with a clash between two Portuguese tactical masters; José Mourinho and Nuno Espírito Santo. Both men are well-aware of the other and lead well-drilled teams into this contest.

Spurs enter the match having slipped out of the Premier League top 4 after getting only 1 win in their last 5 while Wolves will be confident of entering the top half of the table having already beaten London clubs Arsenal and Chelsea recently.

This encounter is more likely to be a chess game between the managers than a football match between the players but it will be a good watch nonetheless.

Spurs 0-2 Leicester FT:



⚽️ Vardy

⚽️ Alderweireld (OG)



Back-to-back defeats for Jose Mourinho's side before Christmas. pic.twitter.com/ZoWqOSrwCC — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) December 20, 2020