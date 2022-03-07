Premier League 2021-22: 5 best performers from Gameweek 28

The Premier League experienced yet another entertaining weekend of football, but there were a few unexpected results. A total of 29 goals were scored in the nine matches played over the weekend, at an average of 3.3 goals per game. But some players impressed more than the rest.

The Premier League saw some incredible attacking performances over the weekend

There were a few good defensive displays this weekend, as the emphasis was on the attacking players to create chances and score goals. This also meant that there were hardly any narrow victories. Many teams won comfortably, thanks to the brilliance of their star players. They took the game by the scruff of the neck and ensured a resounding three points for their respective clubs.

On that note, let's take a look at five of the best performers over the recently concluded Premier League weekend.

Honorable mentions: Kai Havertz and Riyad Mahrez

#5 Bukayo Saka

Watford v Arsenal - Premier League

Bukayo Saka just keeps getting better and better week after week. The English international was on the scoresheet again for Arsenal in their 3-2 victory against Watford.

The young winger did not take too long to get involved in the game. After just four minutes, he combined brilliantly with Martin Odegaard before setting up the Norwegian playmaker to score the game's first goal.

The Hornets soon equalized with a brilliant overhead kick from Cucho Hernandez, but Saka took matters into his own hands 20 minutes later. On the stroke of the half-hour mark, he snatched the ball in the final third before producing a give-and-go with Alexandre Lacazette and scoring emphatically.

His sensational performance meant that he now has eight goals and five assists to his name in the Premier League this season.

#4 Philippe Coutinho

Aston Villa v Southampton - Premier League

Philippe Coutinho has been a great January loan signing for Aston Villa. The Brazilian ace has returned to the Premier League like he never left in the first place.

The Villans smashed Southampton 4-0 on Saturday and the little magician played a major hand in this huge victory. While he did miss some chances in the first half, he did assist Douglas Luiz for the second goal before the half-time whistle blew.

He got up to speed in the second half as he scored after whisking past a couple of defenders with some quick moves in a congested area. His goal put the game to bed and ensured Steven Gerrard that his side had three points in the bag over the weekend.

Coutinho now has three goals and three assists in just seven Premier League appearances for Villa this season.

#3 Reece James

Burnley v Chelsea - Premier League

Reece James made his first Premier League start this past weekend after suffering an injury in late December. However, the Englishman showed what Chelsea have been missing for the last two months, as he shone in the Blues' 4-0 victory against Burnley on Saturday.

Although Chelsea produced a rocky first-half performance, the team looked far fresher after the half-time break. Just a couple of minutes into the second half, James found himself in a great area in the penalty box as he turned Dwight McNeil twice before scoring brilliantly.

The Blues quickly doubled their lead but James was not done for the day as he then set up Kai Havertz for a sitter, which the German scored with relative ease. This complete performance by the English international meant that he now had five goals and six assists in just 17 league appearances this season.

#2 Ivan Toney

Norwich City v Brentford - Premier League

Brentford will have Ivan Toney to thank for keeping them above the relegation zone this season. The centre-forward was amongst the goals again in the 3-1 victory against Norwich City at the weekend.

The Canaries were desperate for a victory given their current 20th position in the table, but Toney ruined those chances after just half an hour with his opening goal. The Englishman got on the end of a deflected corner and tapped in from close range. He then scored two penalties early in the second half as Norwich capitulated after the Bees started to turn on the heat after the half-time break.

Toney secured his first-ever top-flight hat-trick and took his numbers to nine goals and two assists for the season.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne often shows up in big games for Manchester City and he did so again against Manchester United in the derby on Sunday. The Belgian scored twice and gave an assist as the reigning league champions broke down their city rivals.

The 30-year-old midfielder started the scoring after just five minutes as he got on the end of a low cross by Bernardo Silva. However, the Red Devils equalized in the 22nd minute through a wonderful goal by Jadon Sancho.

But De Bruyne put things back in his side's control as he scored soon after the equalizer following a pinball incident in the Manchester United penalty box.

The Cityzens were hungry for more and the second half saw a repeat of the first. Midway through the second half, De Bruyne floated a corner to Riyad Mahrez, who was on the edge of the box and the Algerian ace scored with a wonderful low drive. The game ended 4-0 as the Belgian international took home all the plaudits.

De Bruyne now has nine goals and three assists in the Premier League this season and is leading the title charge for Manchester City.

