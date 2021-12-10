Premier League 2021/22: 5 Talking Points ahead of the weekend's action

December is known for having a substantial impact on shaping the Premier League table. The fixtures keep coming thick and fast, ensuring there is no lack of action on the field. Considering how the first week has gone, we can already say that December is living up to its reputation.

Premier League teams and managers are not unknown as to how crucial this period will prove to their respective standings in the league. Gain momentum here and it puts you in a very strong position for the remainder of the season. Endure a difficult run of fixtures with unfavorable results and the season could well crumble.

Premier League has already witnessed several surprises in December

West Ham produced their second major upset of the season by beating Chelsea 3-2 in a thrilling encounter at the London Stadium. Michael Carrick announced his shock exit from Manchester United after a win against Arsenal in the Premier League.

On the other end of the spectrum, relegation contenders Newcastle United got their first win of the season after a long wait of 14 matches. But the drama has only just begun as another matchday approaches us with plenty to keep us engaged.

Here are five things to watch out for this Premier League weekend.

#5 COVID outbreak derails Spurs' hard-earned momentum under Conte

Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City - Premier League

Reports emerged a couple of days ago that Tottenham Hotspur's camp had been hit with Corona Virus as multiple staff members and players tested positive. The Premier League outfit were set to play the final fixture of their Conference League group stage against Stade Rennes. But UEFA acknowledged the crisis and the match was postponed.

Warning bells might soon start ringing in the English top-flight as this is the first club that has been impacted by the outbreak in major numbers. Antonio Conte must feel hard done by the unfortunate circumstances given how the Spurs squad have been performing recently.

Since the Italian arrived, the Lily Whites have picked up 10 points from a possible 12 with three wins in a row. They have also managed to keep three clean sheets in those four Premier League ties.

Conte has shown a tendency to rotate his sides and use multiple players in a position. Even fringe players like Ben Davies and Ryan Sessegnon have featured quite frequently under him.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial Just a 🐐 meeting a 🕷 Just a 🐐 meeting a 🕷 https://t.co/o01tBGISY1

Tottenham were set to face Brighton on Sunday but with eight players infected, the Italian's hands were tied in terms of team selection. According to reliable reporter Alasdair Gold, the training grounds were shut down completely on Thursday and the squad did not train.

That put the game in serious doubt and the Premier League authorities have now reacted by postponing the game.

#4 Manchester United and Ralf Rangnick aim to strengthen top-four hopes

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

The Red Devils have played two matches under interim manager Ralf Rangnick in the past week. He began his tenure with a narrow 1-0 win against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford and then got a taste of the Champions League in the 1-1 draw against BSC Young Boys.

The Man United faithful have seen a teaser of the style that Rangnick wishes to apply to games and his on-field tactics as they look forward to entering the top four. The new boss rang in changes in the Champions League game and gave many young players a chance to impress.

He firmly believes in developing young prospects and many academy players are sure to benefit under him. However, the visit to Carrow Road on Saturday will be one of those games where fans would like to see the Red Devils dominate.

It is not until late January that they face a current top-six Premier League side and they will have to take maximum advantage of this run of fixtures.

𝕽σииιє @ElitxCR7 That's how Cristiano Ronaldo saved Manchester United in UCL this season. No one can even think of it That's how Cristiano Ronaldo saved Manchester United in UCL this season. No one can even think of it https://t.co/vtffFfdxg7

A win at Norwich City in their next game will give them a lot of confidence going forward. The Canaries have lost their last three meetings with Manchester United, but they have never lost four in a row in the competition. In their last five matches, Dean Smith has managed to stabilize the ship and they have lost only one game.

It will be interesting to see whether Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes start in the Premier League at the weekend against a side sitting at the bottom of the table. A loss in this match for United, well it's best we don't go that route.

