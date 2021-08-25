Premier League 2021-22: 5 Talking Points from Gameweek 2

The Premier League produced plenty of thrills and spills over the weekend for the 20 teams involved in the competition. After the second round of fixtures, as many as five teams are tied at the summit of the points table with six points. Similarly, at the other end of the Premier League table, five teams have yet to score, succumbing to defeats in both their games.

Premier League results from Gameweek 2

Liverpool kicked-off the action in Gameweek 2 on Saturday against Burnley, who lost 2-0 at Anfield. Both Brighton and Aston Villa also secured 2-0 wins over Watford and Newcastle United respectively.

Crystal Palace and Brentford played out a goalless draw at Selhurst Park, while Leeds United secured a 2-2 draw at home against Everton. Additionally, reigning Premier League champions Manchester City returned to winning ways with a thumping 5-0 win over Norwich City.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur maintained their winning start to the Premier League season with victories against Arsenal and Wolves respectively on Sunday. However, Manchester United were unable to do the same and had to come from behind to secure a point at Southampton.

⚒️ West Ham end the day top of the #PL for the second time ever



📅 The other occasion was August 22nd 2006#WHULEI pic.twitter.com/KTAjbiL1MI — Premier League (@premierleague) August 24, 2021

Although Chelsea were on top of the Premier League table by the end of Sunday, West Ham's 4-1 win over Leicester City propelled them to the summit on Monday night.

Without further delay, let's delve straight into the five major talking points to have emerged from the recently-concluded Gameweek 2 of the Premier League season:

#1 Lukaku channels inner Drogba to bully fragile Arsenal

Lukaku enjoyed a memorable return to Chelsea

There have always been comparisons, but the striking similarities between Romelu Lukaku and Didier Drogba were easy to notice on Sunday against Arsenal. In what proved to be a memorable return to the Premier League with Chelsea, Lukaku tormented Arsenal by imposing himself physically on the Gunners' defenders.

It was reminiscent of how Drogba used to bully Arsenal whenever he had the opportunity. Chelsea fans cannot be blamed for thinking Lukaku has returned as the heir to Drogba's throne at Stamford Bridge. There was every evidence of it becoming a reality during the 2-0 Premier League win over Arsenal.

The hosts simply could not deal with Lukaku, who held the ball up well and acted as the focal point in attack for Chelsea. The Blues will be extremely pleased with their performance, aided by the new dimension in attack offered by the arrival of Lukaku.

In the build-up to the opening goal, Lukaku shielded the ball from Pablo Mari and nudged it towards Mateo Kovacic, who sprayed it out wide for Reece James. The Chelsea full-back had space to run into the penalty area and squared the ball across goal for Lukaku. The Belgian then shrugged Mari off him like sand on the beach to attack the six-yard area.

⭐️ Man of the Match, @ChelseaFC’s Romelu Lukaku



⚽️ Scored on 2nd Chelsea debut

8 Shots - most in match

2 On target - most in match

11 Touches in opp. box - most in match pic.twitter.com/Nb0CLgyM2h — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) August 22, 2021

It was a simple finish for Lukaku in the end as he marked his return to the Premier League with a goal inside 15 minutes at the Emirates. Lukaku's 'shush' celebration irked the Arsenal faithful but Chelsea fans raised their decibel levels to welcome the opening goal.

The second goal came just 20 minutes later after a clever pass from Kai Havertz released Marcos Alonso on the left flank. Although Granit Xhaka desperately lunged in on Lukaku to prevent the Belgian from getting on the end of the cut-back, the ball slid behind towards Mason Mount.

The midfielder then picked out James, who again slipped in behind on the right before firing his shot into the back of the net. Chelsea were on cloud nine as Arsenal crumbled for the second week in a row in the Premier League. Lukaku could have added a third but his excellent header was lifted onto the cross-bar by Bernd Leno to ensure the scoreline remained the same.

The traveling fans did not shy away from singing the name of Lukaku, who was quick to raise his hand and acknowledge the love he received on his second debut. In stark contrast, Arsenal fans were disgruntled, with some even leaving the stadium early.

Mikel Arteta's problems have been compounded by the defeat to Chelsea. His counterpart Thomas Tuchel will feel Chelsea can beat anyone in the Premier League if Lukaku can show more of what he did on Sunday. The Blues are up against Liverpool at Anfield next, with Lukaku set to come up against Virgil van Dijk. What a battle we have on our hands!

#2 Tsimikas raises the bar as Liverpool exact revenge

Tsimikas has excellend in the absence of Robertson

In the recent past, Anfield has been a happy hunting ground for Burnley in the Premier League. The Clarets ended Liverpool's 68-game unbeaten home record last season and their 100 per cent winning streak at home in the 2019-20 Premier League season as well.

But with Anfield opening its doors to a capacity crowd on Saturday, it was always going to be difficult for the visitors. Burnley did start bright though, with Dwight McNeil causing Liverpool some early problems. The 21-year-old had an attempt cleared off the line by Trent Alexander-Arnold before Chris Wood's header from his cross was pushed away by Alisson.

Liverpool instantly replied to the pressure and found the opening goal. Naby Keita nudged the ball into space for Konstantinos Tsimikas, who whipped in an excellent cross from the left flank. Diogo Jota sneaked in behind Ben Mee to connect with the cross and planted his powerful header past Nick Pope to break the deadlock for the hosts.

Jurgen Klopp's men doubled their advantage in the second half as the other full-back Alexander-Arnold turned provider for Sadio Mane. But Tsimikas' performance would surely have been the bigger statement considering how Alexander-Arnold is always expected to perform anyway.

The Greek full-back was entrusted with the starting role due to the absence of Andy Robertson, who returned to the bench on Saturday. Klopp has a serious decision to make ahead of the Premier League clash against Chelsea, with both left-backs in contention to start.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Robertson is not rushed back in from injury, especially since Tsimikas has already proven he belongs at Premier League level.

