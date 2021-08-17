Premier League 2021-22: 5 Talking points from the opening weekend

The Premier League returned with a bang on Friday night. Newly-promoted Brentford played their first ever Premier League game and registered an exhilarating win over Arsenal in front of their vociferous home crowd at Griffin Park.

Sergi Canos became the first goal-scorer of the 2021-22 Premier League season, with Christian Norgaard completing a 2-0 win for Brentford, as Arsenal were left shell-shocked.

Brentford set the tone for the rest of the weekend as the Premier League ended up producing blockbuster entertainment on Saturday and Sunday. Manchester United ran riot over bitter-rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford, courtesy of a hat-trick from Bruno Fernandes. The Red Devils' 5-1 also witnessed Paul Pogba racking up four assists, one more than what he managed in the entirety of last season.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool also registered convincing 3-0 wins over Crystal Palace and Norwich City respectively. However, reigning champions Manchester City suffered a shock defeat away from home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday to cap off an exciting opening weekend in the Premier League.

Newcastle United hosting West Ham at St James' Park proved to be one of the best fixtures overall. Not purely because six goals were scored in the 4-2 win for the Hammers, but because it also produced the intensity and vigor synonymous with the Premier League.

The Premier League benefitted from the return of fans

It goes without saying that the fans returning to stadiums also proved a sight to behold. For so long had football suffered without its supporters and from Griffin Park on the opening night to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, the atmosphere was electric.

Without further delay, let's delve straight into the major talking points that emerged from the opening weekend in the 2021-22 Premier League season:

#1 Pogba turns the style on as Manchester United signal intent

Pogba showed the world what he can do on Saturday

For all the talk surrounding his inconsistency and loyalty in a Manchester United shirt, Paul Pogba could not have picked a better game to showcase his quality. In Leeds United's highly-anticipated return to a packed Old Trafford, nothing short of blockbuster entertainment was expected.

The ensemble cast at Manchester United delivered that and more on Saturday. With the crowds making for a raucous atmosphere that raised the decibel levels all throughout, Manchester United were ruthless. Despite Bruno Fernandes netting a hat-trick, the display from Pogba would have felt more soothing to the United faithful.

In the build-up to the Premier League season, Pogba has been the subject of a potential move away from Old Trafford. The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract and with negotiations stalling, the tension has been palpable with respect to his future.

✅ Dennis Bergkamp

✅ Jose Antonio Reyes

✅ Cesc Fabregas

✅ Emmanuel Adebayor

✅ Santi Cazorla

✅ Harry Kane

🆕 Paul Pogba @paulpogba became the 7️⃣th player in #PL history to assist 4 goals in a single game in the competition#MUNLEE pic.twitter.com/uqYQch6GDF — Premier League (@premierleague) August 14, 2021

But on Saturday, all of that took a backseat as Pogba shifted gears and drove United to the summit of the Premier League table. The midfielder, who enjoyed a free role, became the first Manchester United player to record four assists in a Premier League game. Fernandes took the match ball home, but it was Pogba who ignited the stuff of dreams at Old Trafford.

Many would argue that the manner in which Leeds approached the game allowed United to run away with it. There will be claims suggesting the 5-1 drubbing could've been avoided if the visitors were slightly more pragmatic. But all of that background noise rarely matters, especially since Pogba is now setting the tune at Manchester United.

#2 Salah reinstates quality with opening day magic yet again

Salah always turns up on opening day

The events that transpired during Saturday's late kick-off at Carrow Road in the Premier League seemed like deja vu. Mohamed Salah was at the peak of his powers, steering Liverpool to a convincing opening day triumph over newly-promoted Norwich City. The last time it happened, Liverpool won the league and the Canaries were relegated.

Despite their eagerness to play expansive football hurting their chances of avoiding relegation in the 2019-20 Premier League season, Norwich were in no mood to look for alternatives this term. Daniel Farke encouraged his team to stick to their ethos and to be fair to Norwich, they did compete well for most parts of the game.

The opening goal for Liverpool came through a slice of fortune. Salah failed to control a pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold and the ball slid into the path of Diogo Jota, who tucked it away albeit not in the most convincing way. Although it was recorded as an assist to Salah, the Egyptian, to his credit, did not make any claim for it.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah becomes the first player in Premier League history to score in the opening match in five consecutive seasons. 👏👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/0oA7sNUOeW — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 14, 2021

There was plenty of surety about his involvement in the next two goals though. First, he teed up Roberto Firmino with a cut back across goal. However, the icing on the cake proved to be his goal that completed the rout. A weak clearance fell to Salah near the 18-yard line and the forward produced a moment of absolute quality.

Salah brought the ball down with an exquisite touch before curling it past Tim Krul and into the corner. The touch was so delicate that it produced enough backspin to set everything up for him. It proved to be the ideal indication of his quality and it only shows the fact that he is always in the mood for goals.

Nobody but Salah has scored on the opening day of five successive Premier League campaigns so far. The Liverpool forward has seven goals and is one short of equalling the likes of Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard as players with the most goals on the opening day.

Many 'kopites' would believe that with him running down the wings, there is very little that could go wrong for Liverpool. Norwich will hope this isn't a sign of things to come like in 2019-20, but Liverpool have every right to believe it could be.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith