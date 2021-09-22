EPL 2021-22: Top 3 defenders from Matchweek 5 

Matchweek five of the Premier League was one of the most exciting and fun to watch for the spectators. There was healthy competition between the attackers and the defenders.

The first match of the week was between Newcastle United and Leeds United, where there were a total of 39 shots attempted. It ended up in a 1-1 draw.

The next day saw several excellent matches as well, starting with Manchester City's goalless draw against Southampton and Arsenal's spirited performance at Turf Moor.

A hard-earned away victory for Brentford over Wolves and Liverpool's thumping win against the Eagles at Anfield gave them a crucial three points. Aston Villa closed out the day after they thrashed Everton in a 3-0 victory at Villa Park.

The final day had three matches on its fixture list. Brighton broke into the top four with an impressive performance in their 2-1 victory over the Foxes.

From the London Stadium, we saw probably the match of the week between Manchester United and West Ham. Late drama saw the Red Devils manage a 2-1 victory over the Hammers.

The two main heroes for United were David de Gea and Jesse Lingard. The matchweek culminated with Chelsea's 3-0 win over Tottenham.

We've seen a few complete defensive displays during the week, whether it was 10-man Brentford holding on against Wolves or Chelsea's commanding showing at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Arsenal and Southampton's clean sheets on Saturday also manifested rigidity from their defenders. Here's a look at three of the best defenders from Matchweek Five.

#3. Matty Cash (Aston Villa)

Matty Cash celebrates for Aston Villa

Leon Bailey's introduction in the 61st minute inspired the Villans to a thumping 3-0 victory over the Toffees. Villa scored three goals in the space of 10 minutes.

However, Matty Cash, who played at right-wing back, was one of the star performers for his side. The Englishman grabbed his first-ever Premier League goal when he fired his shot past Begovic.

The defender made an excellent run from the right-hand side and, after a little one-two with Douglas Luiz, opened the scoring for his side with a sumptuous finish.

Cash had a solid outing defensively as well, keeping Alex Iwobi quiet most of the time. He won an impressive seven duels and four aerial duels and made six recoveries for his side.

He was substituted in the 86th minute before ending Everton's unbeaten run in the Premier League.

