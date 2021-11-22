Premier League 2021-22: Top 5 players from Matchweek 12

The Premier League has completed its 12th game week of the 2021-22 edition. Chelsea managed to hang on to yet another week as the table toppers by beating Leicester City. Manchester City and Liverpool also scored wins, keeping the title race red hot against Everton and Arsenal respectively.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lost 4-1 to Watford, thereby losing the Manchester United job. Meanwhile Antonio Conte grabbed his first win as Tottenham manager against Leeds United. Steven Gerrard also got his first win at Aston Villa in his first game for the new club against Brighton Hove Albion.

All that said, there were several players who had a standout day for each of their clubs. Here is a look at five of them:

#5 Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League

Arsenal suffered a devastating 4-0 loss at the hands of Liverpool this week. However, their goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was the best player of the night. This makes the loss even worse from Arsenal's point of view.

Aaron Ramsdale made five saves on the night, several of them big reflexive saves. If it hadn't been for him, Liverpool could have easily had seven or eight goals.

Two of the goals also came from direct Arsenal passing mistakes, allowing Liverpool to get the ball close to the penalty box.

Squawka Football @Squawka Aaron Ramsdale conceded as many goals against Liverpool as he did in his first nine games for Arsenal combined (4).



And he made five saves this evening. 🧤 Aaron Ramsdale conceded as many goals against Liverpool as he did in his first nine games for Arsenal combined (4). And he made five saves this evening. 🧤 https://t.co/360Q8U1K2S

Ramsdale could have dealt better with Mane's opening goal. However, this performance against a top side will boost his confidence immensely.

#4 Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace)

Burnley v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Christian Benteke might be a name you haven't heard in a long time. This week it was a throwback to the days of old when the Belgium striker struck fear in the hearts of defenders.

Against Burnley, Benteke scored a brace in a 3-3 draw that took his team into the first half of the Premier League table. In addition to that, he also won seven aerial duels throughout the game, only behind James Tarkowski on the night.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 10 - Christian Benteke has scored more Premier League goals in 2021 than any other Crystal Palace player (10) - his best calendar year total since bagging 11 PL goals in 2016. Reformed. #BURCRY 10 - Christian Benteke has scored more Premier League goals in 2021 than any other Crystal Palace player (10) - his best calendar year total since bagging 11 PL goals in 2016. Reformed. #BURCRY

Benteke has been on an upward trend lately for country and club, scoring four goals in his last five PL appearances for Crystal Palace. He also scored against Estonia in the UEFA qualifying for Belgium. FPL players, take note of that delicious differential!

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh