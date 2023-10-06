Premier League 2023-24: 3 games to watch out for in October 2023

So far, the 2023-24 Premier League season has delivered several fan expectations. While Manchester City have picked up where they left off last season, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have bounced back in some style. Arsenal has also begun the season on a strong note as the title race looks likely to go down to the wire.

On the other hand, Manchester United and Chelsea are enduring one of the worst starts to their Premier League season. While Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United have turned a new corner, it could be difficult for both United and Chelsea to break into the top four spots.

The first two months of the Premier League season have already provided us with plenty of mouth-watering clashes. While the second international break of the season will halt the momentum in October, there won’t be any shortage of some exciting matchups in the league.

So, without any further ado, let’s look at three exciting Premier League matchups to look out for in the month of October.

#3 Chelsea vs Arsenal (October 21)

Chelsea will find it hard to win against Arsenal at home.

The London Derby has always been a fiercely contested fixture in the Premier League. But Chelsea’s struggles since last season have skewed the advantage heavily in favor of Arsenal. Despite the derby being played at Stamford Bridge, Arsenal would still be favorites to emerge victorious.

The Gunners have improved massively since last season, and they have all the momentum right now. They are only one point off Manchester City and despite their early-season struggles, are firmly in the title race.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have endured yet another horrendous start to their Premier League campaign. The Blues are currently in 11th place and have only scored seven times in seven league outings. While they have created plenty of chances, the lack of a genuine centre-forward has worsened the crisis.

But, derbies are not the games that can be predicted by precedents. The fierce nature of such rivalries can reflect on their matchday performances as both clubs would wish to avoid defeat to their bitter rivals.

Besides, there is a lot at stake for both the clubs. Chelsea needs to wake up from their slumber to have any chance of qualifying for Europe. On the other hand, Arsenal could gain a significant advantage over Manchester City’s chasing pack by winning a difficult away game.

#2 Manchester United vs Manchester City (October 29)

United defeated City at Old Trafford last season. Will the history repeat itself?

For those who believed Manchester City would become complacent after winning the treble, they’ve got another thing coming. The Citizens lost Kevin De Bryune on the opening day of the new Premier League season. Besides, John Stones has been out of action since the Community Shield loss to Arsenal.

However, it looks like City have found another gear. Guardiola has operated with two strikers in the first two months of the season, and it has worked wonders for the team. While Julian Alvarez has scored six goals and provided five assists in 12 games across competitions this season, Erling Haaland has scored eight and assisted two.

Despite the Spaniard missing some of City’s games owing to a back surgery and a suspension, his team has played as if they are on autopilot mode. Everything seems to be working in favor of City right now, and if they keep this up, no one could deny them the title.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have looked like a shadow of the team that reached two finals and finished third in the Premier League last season. They are enduring the worst start to their Premier League campaign in three decades, and Marcus Rashford has had a nightmare campaign till now.

While United were usually favorites heading into the Manchester Derbies under Sir Alex Ferguson, the tables have turned during Guardiola’s reign at City. United have a plethora of on and off-field issues to deal with before they could genuinely challenge for the Premier League title. So, City will be huge favorites heading into the first Manchester Derby of the season.

#1 Arsenal vs Manchester City (October 8)

City's visit to Arsenal could be pivotal in determining the outcome of the title race.

While Liverpool and Manchester City traded punches in the Premier League in recent times, Arsenal emerged as the biggest threat to City’s crown only last season. However, this time around, their matchup against City can genuinely be considered the biggest game in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal were five points clear of Manchester City after matchday 27 of the Premier League last season. But, the Gunners lost both their head-to-head encounters against the reigning Champions as Guardiola’s men overwhelmed the Gunners en route to their third successive Premier League title.

However, the Gunners have looked solid with Declan Rice at the heart of their midfield. They ran out of ideas against the midfield magic of Kevin De Bruyne and if Rice had been with them before, they could have posed a huge threat to City last season.

However, the biggest boost to Arsenal's chances of winning against City at home will be provided by the absence of Rodri. The Spaniard is out for three league matches after receiving a straight red card against Nottingham Forest. So, he will be sorely missed by the Citizens at the Emirates.

It was no surprise that City lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers during Rodri's suspension. The Spaniard is City’s midfield general, and his ability to mop up counter-attacks, initiate City’s attacks, and come up big in key moments is key to City’s playing style.

Rodri’s absence will give Arsenal the upper hand when City will visit the Emirates Stadium. But City’s ability to overcome adversities is second to none. Their head-to-head at the Emirates will go a long way in determining the fate of the title race.