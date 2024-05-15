Premier League 2023-24: Top 5 midfielders of the season

As the 2023-24 Premier League season approaches its conclusion, the title race remains undecided, while most other outcomes are either mathematically or logically settled. Although Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are favored to clinch the Premier League title once again, they cannot afford to be complacent against a formidable West Ham United featuring the attacking prowess of Lucas Paquetá, Mohamed Kudus, and Jarrod Bowen.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will be hoping for a City slip-up as they aim to secure a victory against Everton on the final matchday of the season.

At the bottom of the table, Luton Town faces likely relegation due to a significant goal difference disadvantage compared to Nottingham Forest, while Burnley and Sheffield United are already relegated. Conversely, Aston Villa have secured a surprising qualification for the Champions League.

The battle for the Europa League and UEFA Conference League spots is heating up, with Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Manchester United all in contention.

In any successful team, the midfield plays a crucial role, controlling games and linking defense with attack. This season, several midfielders have delivered standout performances. We highlight five exceptional midfielders from the 2023-24 Premier League campaign.

#5 Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister has been the best midfielder for Liverpool this campaign.

Alexis Mac Allister joined Liverpool from Brighton and Hove Albion for a reported fee of £36 million last summer. The Argentine was already regarded as one of the best midfielders in the league, and his consistent performances at Anfield have only elevated his status.

The 25-year-old experienced some fluctuations in form during the first part of the season but has made significant strides in the latter half. Despite early challenges, there is no doubt that the former Boca Juniors midfielder ranks among my top five midfielders of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign.

In his debut season with Liverpool, Mac Allister has scored six goals and provided seven assists, with the majority of his contributions coming in the latter part of the season when he truly hit his stride.

Initially playing as a defensive midfielder, his form improved dramatically when he transitioned to the number 8 role, thanks in part to Wataru Endo's surgence. This positional change has allowed Mac Allister to deliver outstanding performances higher up the pitch. With Mac Allister anchoring the midfield, Liverpool's future looks bright.

#4 Bruno Guimares

Bruno Guimares is attracting interest from Arsenal and Manchester City.

Bruno Guimarães has become the heartbeat of Newcastle United, especially in the absence of Sandro Tonali, sidelined due to a betting ban, and Joelinton, out with injury.

The Brazilian midfielder has elevated his game to new heights, thriving even while playing alongside relatively inexperienced teammates such as Sean Longstaff, Elliott Anderson, and Lewis Miley. His leadership and form have been crucial in pushing Newcastle towards a potential top-six finish.

While Alexander Isak's brilliance up front has been instrumental, it is Bruno Guimarães' relentless work in the midfield that has laid the foundation for their success.

With six goals and six assists in the Premier League, Guimarães has firmly established himself as one of the top five midfielders of the season. His ability to control games, deliver intricate passes, lob through balls, and shoot from distance makes him a formidable presence in the center of the park.

The Brazilian's outstanding performances have attracted interest from top clubs like Arsenal and Manchester City. Given his £100 million release clause, it will be interesting to see if Eddie Howe can retain his star midfielder. Bruno Guimarães' impact on Newcastle's campaign cannot be overstated, and his future will be pivotal to the club's aspirations.

#3 Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard had a fine season under Arteta.

Martin Ødegaard's role as an attacking midfielder poses significant challenges for opposing midfielders and defenders due to his knack for finding free spaces and either shooting or creating chances for his teammates.

The Gunners' skipper has forged an excellent partnership with Declan Rice, though the third midfield spot has seen some instability. Kai Havertz has often been deployed in a false nine position rather than in midfield, and neither Fábio Vieira nor Emile Smith Rowe have secured a regular starting role.

Recently, Mikel Arteta has opted for a midfield trio of Jorginho, Declan Rice, and Martin Ødegaard, with Rice playing as a number 8 rather than his traditional number 6 role.

Throughout the season, Ødegaard has thrived, scoring 11 goals and providing nine assists across all competitions, solidifying his status as a formidable attacking force. His vision, creativity, and scoring ability make him an essential player for Arsenal, and his performances have been instrumental in the team's success.

#2 Declan Rice

Declan Rice has been an excellent buy for Arsenal.

Several eyebrows were raised when Arsenal paid £105 million to secure Declan Rice from West Ham United in the summer transfer window. However, the English midfielder has silenced his critics with consistent, high-quality performances week in and week out.

The 25-year-old began the season as a lone defensive midfielder before transitioning into a more attacking number 8 role as the season progressed.

Rice has excelled in both positions, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists in the Premier League alone while starting 36 of the 37 games he has played. His knack for scoring crucial goals, including winners against Manchester United at the Emirates and away at Luton, has been pivotal for Arsenal.

Declan Rice is essential to this Gunners side, and with most of their players entering their prime, Arsenal looks poised to become even more formidable in the coming seasons.

#1 Rodri

Rodri has been sensational for City once again.

At just 27, Rodri already feels like a Manchester City stalwart, thanks to the remarkable success he has achieved under Pep Guardiola. Widely regarded as the league's best midfielder this season, the Spaniard has been indispensable for the Citizens.

His importance is underscored by the fact that City lost three and drew one of the games he missed this season while winning 26 and drawing seven with him on the pitch. The former Atlético Madrid player has scored seven goals and provided nine assists, all while playing as a defensive midfielder.

Rodri's influence in the midfield, often alongside Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovačić, has been pivotal. Matheus Nunes has also contributed minutes but Rodri's presence remains crucial.

Given his form and impact, Manchester City would do well to sign a suitable backup midfielder to mitigate the risk of any potential injury sidelining Rodri for an extended period. His consistency and ability to control the game make him a cornerstone of Pep Guardiola's setup.