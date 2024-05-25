Premier League 2023-24: Top 5 overperforming forwards

History was created when the most number of goals were scored in the Premier League last campaign. As many as 1246 goals were netted over 10 months, with Manchester City, the reigning Premier League champions, scoring the most in the English top flight with 96 goals.

The Citizens' title triumph was led by their marquee striker Erling Haaland, who hit the back of the net on 27 occasions despite not being at his best for a few games and missing six games due to injuries.

One of the main reasons behind the record-breaking tally was the ability of the players to convert tough chances. This comes down to the individual ability of the players to make everything out of nothing from improbable situations.

In this article, we shall examine five players who overperformed in front of goal during the 2023-24 Premier League campaign.

#5 Diogo Jota - 4.7:

Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Diogo Jota featured in 21 Premier League games, out of which he started only 14 due to an injury-ravaged season. The Liverpool forward still managed to hit the double digits under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp, netting 10 goals despite accruing just 5.3 expected goals. Jota was Liverpool's third-highest league scorer, just one behind Darwin Nunez, despite accruing fewer expected goals.

Jota's availability has always been an issue for the Reds since he joined the club in 2020. It will be interesting to see how Arne Slot utilizes the former Wolverhampton Wanderers forward.

#4 Son Heung-Min - 5:

Chelsea FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Heung Min Son is currently an infamous figure around the Emirates Stadium for his failure to convert a one-on-one against Manchester City, impacting the Gunners' title hopes. Despite that miss, the South Korea international is one of the most deadly finishers in the league, having overperformed in the expected goals metrics over the past years.

Arguably, the 31-year-old is the best finisher in the Premier League, going by the metric. He substantiated his credentials by scoring 17 goals despite accumulating just 12 expected goals throughout the season. Son mostly played as a striker under Ange Postecoglou, struggling for consistency throughout the campaign.

#3 Jean-Philippe Mateta - 5.1:

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace - Premier League

If someone said before the season begun that Jean-Philippe Mateta would end with 16 league goals, their prediction would have been laughed at. The France international, who managed to hit the back of the net just nine times over the previous two seasons, has exploded under Oliver Glasner at Selhurst Park.

The 26-year-old has outperformed in the expected goals metric at an unbelievable level, scoring 16 goals from 10.1 expected goals - making him one of the most clinical forwards in the Premier League. He's the third-best converter in the Premier League.

#2 Callum Hudson-Odoi - 5.3:

Nottingham Forest v Fulham FC - Premier League

Callum Hudson-Odoi was in and out of the starting eleven until his excellent performances prompted Nuno Espirito Santo to start the winger in his preferred left-wing role. The former Chelsea forward's displays at City Ground have impressed Tottenham Hotspur. The London club are looking to sign him to add variety to their forward line.

Despite managing to put together as little as 2.7 expected goals, the 23-year-old has hit the back of the net on eight occasions to keep Forest in the English top flight, when the possibility of relegation seemed real at one point. His promising performances were one of the few positives this season for Nottingham Forest fans.

#1 Phil Foden - 8.7:

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Phil Foden was the star performer for Manchester City, steering his boyhood club to their fourth straight Premier League trophy. The English winger stepped up by scoring 19 goals from just 10.3 expected goals when Erling Haaland was struggling for goals at one point and Kevin De Bruyne was grappling with fitness issues.

Without his clinical finishing, Pep Guardiola's side would not have crossed the line in the Premier League. His contributions earned him the Premier League Player of the Year award.