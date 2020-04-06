Premier League: 3 players who should look for a transfer next season

The members of this talented trio have different reasons to seek greener pastures come next season.

We delve deep into finding out why they should push for a move.

Manchester City and England's prized possession.

The Premier League is one of the biggest football leagues in the world and has always nurtured players who have shined on the biggest stage. There has been a great academy culture in the English game which has given the world some of the best ever young players. Players like Mason Mount, Daniel James, Trent Alexander-Arnold have become household names in England in recent times and have established themselves as torchbearers of the sport for the next generation.

Premier League has also been the land of opportunity for many as some of the best players of the global game have come to England to make a name. However, there have been several cases where players have failed to adapt to the high intensity and the physicality of the League. Currently, there are a few players in the country who need to move on from their current club to rejuvenate their careers. In this article, we take a look at three of them.

#3. Phil Foden - Manchester City

Should Foden look for a transfer?

Phil Foden has been one of the most celebrated upcoming players in England for a couple of seasons now. He has also been on England's radar for a while as he has featured regularly for the U-21s and some pundits went to the extent of claiming that he deserved to be part of Garry Southgate's plans for England's European Championship campaign.

Now, despite all the praise that he has received, Foden hasn't been able to establish himself in the first team at the Etihad. He has featured in several cup competitions and has had some substitute appearances in the Premier League as well.

The 19-year-old has only featured for around 1000 minutes this season which is extremely less compared to likes of his counterparts at other clubs. Despite his praise, Pep Guardiola has failed to provide Foden with a long stretch of games and this has brought a certain level of stagnation to his career.

City have been banned from European competition for two seasons

Manchester City doesn't have a great record with young players. Jadon Sancho is one player who has managed to make it big after leaving Etihad. Sancho's career had also slowed down at City and he made a bold decision by going to Germany which has made him one of the most sought after players in the world. Brahim Diaz is another promising talent who left City to go to Real Madrid.

City have one of the most star-studded squads in Europe. Their midfield boasts of world-class players like Rodrigo, Kevin de Bruyne and Ikay Gundogan to name a few.

Moreover, due to City's European ban, Foden could miss two seasons of Champions League football. Hence, it seems prudent for Foden to follow the path that Sancho took and move to a club that guarantees him regular football at this crucial phase of his career.

#2. Jack Grealish: Aston Villa

Jack Grealish must make a decision soon

Jack Grealish was one of the most popular players in the Championship last season. There was even a stage where Tottenham was rumored to be extremely close to getting the Englishman's signature. Garry Southgate had also acknowledged Grealish's performances and was considering giving him a call-up.

However, the move to Spurs never materialized and Grealish ended up staying at Villa who got promoted to the Premier League. This season, Aston Villa are a team that have struggled on all fronts and is on the brink of relegation. Throughout the season, Grealish has been the only positive for Villa as he has produced some beautiful moments here and there.

However, the 24-year-old has not been able to adapt to the physicality of the Premier League. There have been several occasions, where he has gone down too easily leading to several claims of simulation from the fans.

Grealish has often been accused of falling down easily

Despite all the criticism, it is hard to ignore that Grealish is a naturally gifted player. He has extremely quick feet and dribbles with incredible ease. Moreover, he is a strong character and enjoys being the fulcrum of a team. These characteristics show that Grealish has the right ingredients to be a world-class player.

His English future is also in danger due to the condition of his club. With Aston Villa handing onto the Premier League by a thread, Grealish should look to secure a transfer to a bigger club as he approaches his prime years.

#3. Michy Batshuayi: Chelsea

The Batsman has had a disappointing season

Michy Batshuayi is one of the best strikers that Belgium has produced in recent times. He has done reasonably well on the international stage, scoring 16 goals in 29 appearances. The 26-year-old is a unique combination of a modern-day striker and a classical center-forward. What makes him even more special is that he has a knack of being in the right place at the right time.

However, Batshuayi's Chelsea career has never really taken off. While he has had some wonderful moments in the Blue shirt, his performances at Stamford Bridge have lacked consistency and continuity. Another factor that is important to notice is that most managers who have coached the London club have not been fully satisfied with him. To put it concisely: Batshuayi is a great striker but lacks the character to lead a side like Chelsea.

Batshuayi has scored only one goal in the Premier League this season

Since 2016, the Belgian has scored a total of eight goals in 48 appearances in the Premier League. Now, this is an extremely poor record for a striker who has been playing at the highest level since a young age. It is clear that Batshuayi is finding life difficult in the Premier League and needs a manager who supports his further development. This is borne out by the fact that Batshuayi's best spell came during loan stint at Borrusia Dortmund. The 26-year-old scored goals regularly and was enjoying his time in Germany until he was injured towards the end of the season.

Batshuayi has not been able to make an impact in the Premier League and he must look for a move in the summer. The Belgian is yet to hit his prime and could turn into a beast if handled properly. Moreover, he will enter the final year of his Chelsea contract next season. A move away from the Blues might propel him in the right direction.