Premier League: 5 contenders for August player of the month ahead of the weekend fixtures

Shea Robinson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.06K // 24 Aug 2018, 11:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The various awards handed out by the Premier League

The first month of the Premier League is almost over with this weekend's round of fixtures representing the final games in August. Already, we have witnessed some outstanding individual and team performances, setting markers down for the rest of the season.

The first awards of the season will be handed out following the conclusion of the Manchester United and Tottenham clash at Old Trafford on Monday night. Should Manchester City cruise past Wolves this weekend there will be few complaints about Pep Guardiola taking the August Manager of the Month award.

However, the Player of the Month award is slightly more difficult to call. There are currently several players vying for the honour following the first two rounds of fixtures and their performances this weekend could make or break any chance of claiming the title.

Ahead of the third round of fixtures, we look at five players who need a big performance this weekend to stay in the running for the August Player of the Month award.

#5 Sadio Mane - Liverpool

Sadio Mane celebrates his goal against Crystal Palace

Having somewhat lived in the shadow of Mo Salah last season, Sadio Mane has started the new season with a bang.

The Senegalese forward has scored three goals in two games, collecting the Man of the Match award in both of his appearances so far. Playing on the left of Liverpool's attacking trio, Mane has looked extremely dangerous and is reminding everyone why the Merseyside club forked out €40 million to sign him in 2016.

This weekend, Liverpool play Brighton at Anfield in a game which many expect the home team to win comfortably. Another goal or two and Man of the Match performance by the 26-year-old African will surely make him the front-runner to collect the August Player of the Month Award.

He has been in sparkling form so far and there is no reason why it shouldn't continue on Saturday.

6 - Sadio Mane has been directly involved in six goals in his last four Premier League appearances against West Ham (3 goals, 3 assists). Hammered. pic.twitter.com/4nk8sQRYYo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 12, 2018

6 - Sadio Mané has scored six goals in his eight Premier League appearances against Crystal Palace, more than he has against any other side. Haunt. pic.twitter.com/nrrrOIqfKl — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 20, 2018

1 / 5 NEXT