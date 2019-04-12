Premier League: 5 Players who were superb in Europe this week

Arsenal v S.S.C. Napoli - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final : First Leg

This week saw six clubs from the Premier League play in Europe - two in the Europa League and four in the Champions League.

Arsenal and Chelsea both won their matches in the Europa League, with the Gunners securing a 2-0 win over Napoli, and the Blues grabbing a late winner against Slavia Prague.

In the Champions League, Manchester United lost 1-0 to Barcelona, Liverpool beat Porto 2-0, and Spurs edged a 1-0 victory over Manchester City.

All of these games are the first of two legs in the Quarter-Finals of either of the Europa League or the Champions League.

With that said, let's take a look at five of the best performers from the Premier League in Europe this week.

#5 Naby Keita

Liverpool v Porto - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

Naby Keita scored Liverpool's first goal against Porto in the fifth minute. Granted, it took a heavy deflection on its way to the goal, but luck is given to those who try, and that's what he did.

Keita has been in top form of late, scoring against Southampton in the Premier League for the Reds last time out.

Klopp has started to utilise the Guinean as more of an attacking midfielder and it's clearly paid off. He usually plays either in the centre of the pitch or adopts a defensive role in front of the centre-backs, but his best attributes mean that he can play just as well up top as he can deep.

Many Liverpool fans were starting to worry about Keita, as they'd expected a lot more from a player who was signed for £53m in the summer and promised to bring them glory. He has been relatively consistent throughout the Premier League campaign, though, and has now settled down in the Champions League as well.

Liverpool will be eager to see their star man in action next game, as in his current form, he could change a whole match.

