Premier League: 5 reasons for Manchester United fans to be optimistic

rossbennellick FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.11K // 24 May 2019, 01:58 IST

Manchester United's fans will be hoping for better home displays next season

Fans of Manchester United endured a difficult campaign in 2018-19. There was the horrendous summer of transfer business under Jose Mourinho, with the former manager being denied practically every target he identified. Then, there was the woeful start to the EPL season and sour atmosphere at the club that came as a result of that poor showing in the market.

The rot continued to set in and soon after there were fall-outs with poster-boy Paul Pogba, who found himself benched for a number of games before the United board of directors eased his pain by sacking Mourinho.

Things took a turn for the better once Ole was at the wheel, with wins against PSG and Tottenham. But a disastrous run after that saw United fans lose their cool with many of the club's players, management, and directors; the underperforming squad limped into sixth place, losing against relegated Cardiff City at home on the final day of the season.

However, it's now time to put the last season in the rearview mirror, where it belongs, and to focus on the future. With that in mind, here are five causes for optimism among United's fans.

1) Mason Greenwood

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

The highly-rated academy prospect featured notably in a substitute cameo against PSG in the Champions League, and in a start against Cardiff City in the EPL - a game in which he was the sole highlight of a disjointed and dispirited United performance.

The pacy young striker has demonstrated his goal-scoring prowess in the youth team, where he averaged roughly a goal per game, and looks set to be made part of Solskjaer's plans come August.

United's fans will certainly be hoping that next season Greenwood is able to consistently demonstrate the abilities that have made him one of English football's most talked about up-and-comers.

