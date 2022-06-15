Premier League attacker back on Real Madrid's radar: Reports

Real Madrid have rekindled their interest in Manchester City star Raheem Sterling, with speculation about him leaving the Premier League champions doing the rounds.

Sterling, 27, who has just a year left on his current deal with City, is attracting interest from a number of clubs.

According to The Sun, Chelsea are the frontrunners for the English forward's signature and have identified the City star as a potential £60 million marquee signing.

But Real Madrid have had an interest in the former Liverpool attacker in the past and it appears they have again begun keeping tabs on the player.

Fichajes reports that with the departure of Gareth Bale and the potential sale of Marco Asensio, Carlo Ancelotti is in need of a new right winger to give competition and cover to Rodrygo.

The report claims that with City having signed Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, Sterling is not certain to feature in Pep Guardiola's first team.

Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly given the green light for Real Madrid to recommence their interest in the 27-year-old who has spoken in the past about playing abroad.

Sterling is previously quoted as saying (via Guardian):

“If there was the option to go somewhere else for more game time I would be open to it … As an English player all I know is the Premier League and I’ve always thought: ‘You know, maybe one day I’d love to play abroad and see how I would come up against that challenge.’”

Manchester City ace Raheem Sterling could become the latest British star at Real Madrid

Raheem Sterling could follow in Gareth Bale's footsteps

If Raheem Sterling were to join Madrid, he would become the latest British 'Galactico' after Gareth Bale to play for the club.

Real Madrid have a storied past of signing British stars with the likes of Bale, David Beckham and Michael Owen all having played for the La Liga giants.

Sterling impressed for Manchester City last season, managing 47 appearances, scoring 17 goals and contributing nine assists.

Former Manchester City midfielder Trevor Sinclair believes Pep Guardiola doesn't fully trust the English star, telling talkSPORT:

"I don’t think he’s valued enough off Pep if I’m being honest. He’s got something that you can’t coach – he’s got ridiculous pace.

He continued:

"Pep doesn’t hold him in that high regard, where potentially he’ll let him go. He does miss chances, all top players miss chances but he just gets back on the horse and goes again.”

Sterling joined City from Liverpool in 2015 for £57.3 million and has gone on to make 339 appearances for the Cityzens, scoring 131 goals and contributing 95 assists.

He has won four Premier League titles, the FA Cup and five League Cups during his time at the Etihad.

