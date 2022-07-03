Premier League 'Big 6' pre-season plans for July

Pre-season friendlies are upon us as the 'Big 6' teams in the Premier League, along with every other team in Europe, get to work. Several teams have already begun or are about to begin their camps. In July, these teams will travel across the world and play friendly games to get ready for the new season.

This is a good opportunity for these teams to prepare for match situations before the season begins and inculcate any new signings. Teams also showcase their players to fans in different parts of the world who might be unable to attend matches otherwise.

It is the first full pre-season since the pandemic, and teams will want to market themselves as much as possible over the next month. New signings will be front and center. Most importantly, though, teams will want to get fit for what is going to be a taxing season.

Here is what the Premier League 'Big 6' have on schedule for this July.

#1 Manchester City - 3 pre-season friendlies

Erling Haaland will be eager to play for the Premier League champions

Manchester City will be traveling to the United States to play Mexican side Club America in Houston and Bayern Munich in Green Bay. Following that, the Premier League champions will return to England to play Liverpool for the Community Shield at the King Power Stadium on July 31.

Optus Sport @OptusSport ✍️



The shot-stopper arrives on a free transfer from relegated Bundesliga side Arminia Bielefeld.



The 29-year-old German goalkeeper Stefan Ortega is Manchester City's second signing of pre-season!✍️The shot-stopper arrives on a free transfer from relegated Bundesliga side Arminia Bielefeld.The #PremierLeague returns LIVE on #OptusSport from August 6th! 🤩 29-year-old German goalkeeper Stefan Ortega is Manchester City's second signing of pre-season! 🔵✍️The shot-stopper arrives on a free transfer from relegated Bundesliga side Arminia Bielefeld.The #PremierLeague returns LIVE on #OptusSport from August 6th! 🤩 https://t.co/eyauY5Cqcy

The Cityzens will play their first friendly on July 20 and are expected to be back in training during the second week of the month. Manchester City could add more games to the agenda and also play some friendlies behind closed doors.

It will be a good chance for fans to see Erling Haaland in action ahead of his debut season for the club.

#2 Liverpool - 6 pre-season friendlies

Liverpool Trophy Parade

Liverpool are not taking their preparations for next season lightly as they have six friendlies lined up for July. The players return to training on July 4 before heading to Thailand to play Manchester United in Bangkok.

From there, the Reds travel to Singapore to play Crystal Palace and then head back to Europe. Jurgen Klopp and co will travel to Germany and Austria to play RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg.

Premier League @premierleague



profiles preml.ge/nhanum Darwin Nunez scored 26 league goals for Benfica at a rate of one every 76.5 minutes last season 🧐 @adrianjclarke profiles @LFC 's new forward Darwin Nunez scored 26 league goals for Benfica at a rate of one every 76.5 minutes last season 🧐@adrianjclarke profiles @LFC's new forward ➡️ preml.ge/nhanum https://t.co/f4Y9OA0dhp

Following these four friendlies, Liverpool will play Manchester City in the Community Shield. They then have a game against RC Strasbourg at Anfield.

The schedule is jam-packed as Klopp looks to get Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, and new acquisition Darwin Nunez on the same page ahead of next season.

#3 Chelsea - 3 pre-season friendlies

Norwich City v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea's new era began on July 2 as players returned for pre-season. So far, the club have publicly announced three friendlies as part of their tour of the United States.

Chelsea will travel to the States on July 9 and will play Club America, Charlotte FC, and Premier League rivals Arsenal before returning to England.

Chelsea will likely play more friendlies, considering their game against Arsenal is on July 23. The season starts on August 6 against Everton.

The Blues haven't made any signings so far this summer. However, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Romelu Lukaku have all left the club. Hence, Thomas Tuchel will look to adjust to life without them in the pre-season.

So the more games the club can organize, the better it will be for the team chemistry as they look to reinforce the squad.

#4 Tottenham Hotspur - 4 pre-season friendlies

Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur begin their pre-season on July 4, following which they travel to South Korea to play the K-League All-Stars and Sevilla. Tottenham are a very popular team in South Korea, given Son Heung-Min's stardom in the country.

Spurs then travel to Scotland to play Rangers before traveling to Israel to play against AS Roma.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial



Welcome,



#WelcomeRicharlison ✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Richarlison from Everton, subject to a work permit.Welcome, @richarlison97 ✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Richarlison from Everton, subject to a work permit.Welcome, @richarlison97! 🔥#WelcomeRicharlison

The game against AS Roma should also be an interesting one, with Jose Mourinho facing his former club.

Tottenham have already signed four players so far this summer. They've added Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma and Richarlison.

They are still in the market for more as Antonio Conte looks to challenge on all fronts next season. Many pundits and fans expect the club to end its trophyless run, which has been going on since 2008.

#5 Arsenal - 5 pre-season friendlies

Aston Villa v Arsenal - Premier League

Arsenal's pre-season training has already begun as Mikel Arteta and company look ahead to the new season. The Gunners travel to Nuremberg in Germany to play FC Nurnberg. The Gunners then head to the United States, where they will play Everton, Orlando City, and Chelsea. The final friendly is on July 30 against Sevilla at the Emirates.

It is going to be a hectic and important season for Arsenal with Europa League football back on the itinerary. The Gunners have once again backed Mikel Arteta in the transfer market. They have so far signed Patrick Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner.

The pressure is now on Arteta to deliver. A top-four finish will be the minimum goal of the season.

#6 Manchester United - 6 pre-season friendlies

Vitesse v Ajax - Dutch Eredivisie

Manchester United began their pre-season a few days ago as Erik Ten Hag welcomed a few players back at the club. The Dutch manager is yet to receive any new signings and will have to start working with what he has got.

The Premier League giants travel to Bangkok to play Liverpool on July 12. Post that, they travel to Australia to play Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, and Aston Villa.

Manchester United will then visit Oslo to play Atletico Madrid before a final pre-season game on July 31 against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford. Ten Hag will look to start life at Manchester United on the front foot as the club aims to bounce back from their worst ever season.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far