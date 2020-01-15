Olivier Giroud's exit to Inter Milan all but sealed, Chelsea begin Isco talks with Real Madrid and more: Chelsea Transfer News Roundup, 15th January 2020

Chelsea have reportedly expressed their interest in landing Isco.

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Chelsea transfer news roundup.

In today's edition, we've got an update on Olivier Giroud's future in addition to the Blues' interest in Real Madrid playmaker Isco. Meanwhile, there's also news about Moussa Dembele which won't please you if you're a Chelsea fan.

Giroud breakthrough reached

Giroud's exit is all but sealed

Olivier Giroud’s long-impending move to Inter Milan is set to be completed this weekend, per the reliable Mohamed Bouhafsi of RMC.

Olivier #Giroud is expected to join Inter Milan this weekend. Meeting tomorrow in Milan between the player's agent and Inter Milan to finalize the operation.

The deal is not yet agreed between Chelsea & Inter but it is expected to be around €6.5M + bonuses. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) January 15, 2020

Giroud agreed personal terms with the Nerazzurri about a week ago, and the only hold up so far has been Inter and Chelsea’s inability to agree a fee for the French striker.

However, Bouhafsi has revealed that although an agreement still hasn’t been reached, things should be finalised by the weekend with Inter expected to stump up €6.5 million plus bonuses - a figure that Frank Lampard’s side will accept.

Inter have been extremely busy in this window and with Giroud’s signing all but wrapped up, they’ll turn their attention towards agreeing a fee with Tottenham Hotspur to secure the services of playmaker Christian Eriksen, who has also agreed personal terms with Antonio Conte’s side.

Aulas delivers Dembele ultimatum

It looks like Dembele will stay put at Lyon in January.

In what will definitely put to bed any sort of speculation linking Chelsea with a move for Lyon’s in-demand striker Moussa Dembele, club president Jean-Michel Aulas has reiterated for the second time the club's refusal to let their prized asset depart in this window.

Frank Lampard is desperate to add more attacking quality to his side, with strikers, in particular, being targeted.

Tammy Abraham has been brilliant for the Blues this season but the Stamford Bridge outfit are keen to add another option who can compete with the youngster for a first-team spot.

Naturally, they turned their attention to one of the most sought-after strikers on the market in the form of Dembele, and reportedly had a £34 million bid for him rejected as well.

Besides this, they have been repeatedly been warned by Lyon that their pursuit of the French striker isn’t going to bear fruit. Speaking on Tuesday, Aulas told RMC:

“We have not changed our minds. We already made this issue clear in August. Moussa is an excellent player. A player who we need.

We are taking explicit measures in our recruitment to not bring someone in who will compete for his position. It is not a question of money. Moussa will be with us.”

Chelsea interested in Isco

Is Isco Stamford Bridge bound?

In news that definitely should be received with a pinch of salt, El Desmarque in Spain have reported that Chelsea are keen on bringing in Real Madrid’s Isco to the club and value the flamboyant playmaker at £47 million.

The report states that Lampard wants Isco to be deployed in front of N’Golo Kanté, which will allow him the freedom to express himself in attack without bothering about defensive duties.

Furthermore, the report also states that talks between the two clubs could already have started.

Isco’s career at Madrid has taken a bit of a nosedive in the past year and a half. At a time when he should be the architect of their attack, he’s found it difficult to cement a place in the starting eleven and has started six times in the LaLiga this season.

The veracity of this rumour is questionable but being the crown jewel of Lampard’s midfield might be something that excites the 27-year-old.

Follow Sportskeeda's live transfer blog to get the latest updates of all the happenings in the January transfer window