Edinson Cavani's father wants him to join Atletico Madrid, Blues suffer Dembele setback and more: Chelsea Transfer News Roundup, 22nd January 2020

Zaid Khan FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

Dembele has confirmed that he will not leave Lyon this month

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s daily Chelsea transfer news roundup.

In today’s edition, we’ve got an update on Edinson Cavani, the latest on the Moussa Dembele situation and Frank Lampard’s decision on whether or not he wants to strengthen his defence in January.

Cavani Sr. wants son to join Atletico Madrid

Where will Cavani end up at the end of the window?

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani’s father has revealed that he wants his son to join Atletico Madrid over any other club in January.

The striker told the PSG hierarchy last week that he wants to leave the Parc des Princes this month and the rumour mill has been in overdrive ever since, with potential destinations for the Uruguayan being discussed all over.

Chelsea’s pressing need for reinforcement in the attack coupled with Frank Lampard’s coy response when asked if his side could do with someone like Cavani led many to believe that the 32-year-old might end up at Stamford Bridge. However, Luis Cavani wants his son to snub all other interest and move to Atleti this month.

“He wants to join another club in Europe. It would please me that he plays here [at Atlético]. Simeone wants him now [in January but] the head coach of Paris Saint-Germain [Thomas Tuchel] has also said he needs him to help compete in the Champions League.”

Moussa Dembele confirms he's not leaving Lyon this month

Dembele is set to stay put at Lyon this month

Chelsea have suffered another blow in the quest to sign a striker after Lyon hitman Moussa Dembele made it clear last night that he won’t be leaving the club this month.

Advertisement

The Blues have already had a bid worth £34 million rejected for Dembele earlier this month and now the player’s admission of not wanting to leave this month will surely put an end to the entire chapter.

"I am a Lyon player and I will remain so until the end of the season," Dembele told reporters after Lyon’s victory over Lille on penalties in the French League Cup.

"I do not think that there will be a departure this winter. Lots of things are being said. It is up to me to ignore that and remain concentrated on the pitch."

Lampard will not be seeking defensive reinforcements this month

Chelsea let Arsenal come back from behind twice last night

After his side’s disappointing 2-2 draw against city rivals Arsenal last night, Frank Lampard was asked if he’d be looking to add defensive reinforcements to his squad this month.

The Blues’ defence has looked porous and vulnerable all season and they were linked to former player Nathan Ake before reports emerged that Lampard had decided against pursuing the player as he did not fit his desired profile.

Surprisingly, Lampard ruled out any new defensive signing and maintained that the priority for the club at this moment in time is to sign an attacker, be it on a short-term loan deal or a permanent one.

"No, not at the moment," he said when asked if he might buy a defender this month.

"I know and I feel where we need strengthening, not just in January, it is a difficult window for us.

"It is probably more of a short-term window for us.

"What this season has given us and continues to give us is answers on the pitch and in areas where I think we can get better and that's for me to get right, I suppose for us, but not so much in this window."

Follow Sportskeeda's live transfer blog to get the latest updates of all the happenings in the January transfer window