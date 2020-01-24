Barcelona considering Giroud move, Blues interested in Swiss right-back and more: Chelsea Transfer News Roundup, 24th January 2020

Could Giroud end up at Barcelona at the end of January?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Chelsea transfer news roundup.

In today's edition, we have details on Olivier Giroud's future at the club, why Joe Cole wants Chelsea to complete an 'unbelievable' signing and there's also news of the Blues' apparent interest in a Swiss right-back.

Barca weighing up Giroud move

Barcelona are considering moving for Chelsea outcast Olivier Giroud in light of their injury issues in the striking department. The Blaugrana will be without Luis Suarez, who is out for four months after undergoing knee surgery, and are looking at the Frenchman as a cut-price option.

Giroud was all set to move to Inter Milan, but his move has been jeopardised by Antonio Conte’s side’s inability to offload Mateo Politano, so as to make room for another attack in the squad. In light of this development, Barca are considering swooping in for the former Arsenal hitman and might make an official bid for him soon.

Cole wants Chelsea to complete 'unbelievable' signing

Joe Cole has urged former club Chelsea to seal a deal for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani this month.

Frank Lampard’s side have been in the market for a forward owing to their lack of goals and Cavani has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge. The Uruguayan is also the subject of interest from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and is keen to leave the Parisians after falling down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes.

Cole discussed the possibility of Cavani joining Chelsea and said:

"I think he wasn't expecting to [sign anyone in January]. We only got the transfer ban lifted in December.I think Roman's pockets might be burning a little bit. But it is important you get the right players. Who is available in January and who can come in?

"There is talk of Cavani. I think if you can get him through the door that would be unbelievable.”

Blues interested in Swiss right-back

Chelsea have apparently registered their interest in Swiss side Grasshopper’s pacey right-back Allan Arigoni.

It is understood that the Blues and Barcelona lead the race for the signature of the player dubbed the fastest defender in Switzerland, although the Blaugrana have made far more progress in their pursuit of the 21-year-old than Frank Lampard’s side have.

Arigoni notched up 35.1 kmph on the clock this season and has been considered the fastest player in all age groups he has represented until now. However, it’s difficult to make sense of this rumour as the club have just awarded young Reece James with a new five-year contract.

