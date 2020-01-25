Lampard makes decision on Sancho and Zaha moves, Blues targeting Piatek and Jovic and more: Chelsea Transfer News Roundup, 25th January 2020

Zaid Khan FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors

25 Jan 2020, 19:58 IST SHARE

Chelsea will not move for Sancho this month

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Chelsea transfer news roundup.

In today's edition, we have an update on Chelsea's pursuit of a striker, Frank Lampard's decision to veto moves for Jadon Sancho and Wilfried Zaha and more.

Lampard vetoes Sancho and Zaha moves

Frank Lampard is not interested in signing Jadon Sancho or Wilfried Zaha this month, according to transfer expert Ian McGarry.

Chelsea have been in the market for a striker but their search for an attacking reinforcement hasn’t come to fruition. McGarry explained the logic behind Lampard’s decision and said:

“Lots of talk about Jadon Sancho and Wilfried Zaha, though I’m told that Lampard’s interest in both of those players is very limited because he doesn’t believe they are the right players to come into this squad.”

Chelsea could sign Piatek or Jovic

Having failed in their pursuit of Lyon star Moussa Dembele and with Edinson Cavani increasingly looking like he’s set to stay put at Paris Saint-Germain, it remains to be seen who the Blues go for in the last few days on the window.

Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol has reported that after failing in their pursuit to land Moussa Dembele and Edinson Cavani, Chelsea could turn their attention to two other forwards to could be available in this window – AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek and Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic.

“The other really interesting one is Krzysztof Piatek, we’ve mentioned him before.

“He scored 30 goals last season in Italy, his father’s been talking this week, his father’s basically saying my son is too good to be sitting on the bench for AC Milan, he wants to be playing regularly, he’s going to be playing for Poland at the Euros in the summer, he doesn’t want to be a sub.

Advertisement

“He, his father, believe there are clubs in England willing to pay €30m to sign him from AC Milan, that is £25m, so he’s an option.

“The other interesting option is Luka Jovic. He’s a player that last summer went from Eintracht Frankfurt to Real Madrid for £60m.

“He’s only scored once this season and Real Madrid are willing to let him leave, so he’s another option for English teams this month as well.”

Piatek has been the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United earlier in this window as well and it wouldn’t be shocking if Chelsea turn to him in the final days of the window as a short-term fix to their striking woes.

O'Hara wants Spurs to sign Giroud

Former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara believes that the Lilywhites must seriously consider signing Olivier Giroud from Chelsea to lead the line at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Harry Kane is set to be out for the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury and Spurs have been in the market for a striker. Latest reports have linked them with a move for Real Sociedad’s Willian Jose, but O’Hara believes Giroud would be a great fit for Jose Mourinho’s side.

“I’m going to throw it out there, I wouldn’t mind seeing Giroud at Tottenham,” O’Hara said on Sky Sports News.

“Tottenham are desperate and Tottenham need a striker, they need to get someone in for Harry Kane.

“They don’t want to say it’s going to be second fiddle to Harry Kane… Giroud will come in and he’s a World Cup winner.

“He’s going to give you, the way that we play, the style that we play, with Son, with Moura running off the flanks, I think Giroud would be a good fit.”

Follow Sportskeeda's live transfer blog to get the latest updates of all the happenings in the January transfer window