Blues urged to sign Jack Grealish, Lampard offered chance to sign Piatek from AC Milan and more: Chelsea Transfer News Roundup, 27th January 2020

27 Jan 2020

Would Grealish be a good signing for Chelsea?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Chelsea transfer news roundup.

In today's edition, we've got an update on the Blues' hunt for a striker and there's also a former Stamford Bridge hero who wants the club to sign Jack Grealish.

Chelsea offered an opportunity to sign Milan star Piatek

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek, per the Gazzetta dello Sport (via Daily Mail). The Polish striker scored 30 goals in 42 appearances last season but his form has nosedived this time around.

As a result, Milan are open to offloading him and 3 Premier League clubs have expressed an interest in signing Piatek. Chelsea were in the race to sign Edinson Cavani from Paris Saint-Germain, however, the Uruguayan is set to join Atletico Madrid.

Frank Lampard has been in the market for a striker that can provide competition to Tammy Abraham, and with his list of targets withering down, Piatek might be the only option the Blues can resort to.

Blues urged to sign Jack Grealish by legend

Chelsea have been urged to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa by ex-player Alan Hudson.

Hudson believes that Grealish has all the qualities required to fill the creative void left in the Chelsea squad post Eden Hazard’s departure. The 24-year-old midfielder has been in sublime form for Villa this season, dragging them out of precarious situations single-handedly and keeping their hopes of staying up alive with vital goal contributions.

Hudson believes that the Villa captain would be a great fit for Lampard’s side and that they should consider signing him.

“I am his biggest fan," Hudson said.

“Grealish is the most outstanding attacking midfield player in the game at this moment. A player who goes past people and scores goals. The bottom line is Chelsea haven’t got anyone since Hazard left who has the fans on the edge of their seats. Jack Grealish would be that man.”

Chelsea chasing Brentford forward

According to the Daily Star, Chelsea are keeping tabs on Brentford striker Ollie Watkins and might make a move for the hotshot if they fail to land their preferred targets for the forward position.

After chasing and failing to land Lyon’s Moussa Dembele, it seems as though Chelsea have failed in their pursuit of landing Edinson Cavani as well, who, as mentioned above, is on the cusp of joining Atletico Madrid.

Watkins has scored 17 goals in 27 appearances for Brentford and although he’s a wide-man whose been converted to a striker this season, Lampard’s desperation to land a prolific forward might just force his hand and the Blues could end up making an approach for him.

