Zaha getting away from the Blues, Cavani's transfer becomes a real possibility and more: Chelsea Transfer News Roundup, 7th January 2020

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Chelsea transfer news roundup.

The Blues manager Frank Lampard received a timely transfer boost after Chelsea's transfer ban was shortened earlier in the season. Lampard wants to sign a winger and a striker to have a good second half of the season.

On that note, we look at the best Chelsea transfer news making the headlines today.

Chelsea losing ground in Zaha's transfer

Wilfried Zaha looks to be on his way out of Premier League as Bayern Munich hold preliminary talks with the Ivory Coast over a January transfer, reports Mirror.

Zaha was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea in January but Crystal Palace refused to lower their asking fee and have made it difficult for the 27-year-old winger to leave Selhurst Park.

Earlier this year, Zaha signed with the super-agent Pini Zahavi who has very strong ties with Bayern Munich. Zahavi represents Robert Lewandowski and the influential agent has wasted little time in holding preliminary talks with the Bundesliga Champions for Zaha's transfer.

Daily Mirror understands that Zaha may not leave the Premier League in January unless a huge offer comes from Bayern Munich or Chelsea. However, the winger is certain to quit Crystal Palace at the end of 2019-20 season.

Chelsea still in the hunt to sign Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani is ready to quit PSG in January in favour of regular first-team action with Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, and Manchester United interested in signing the Uruguayan striker.

According to L'Equipe, Cavani was initially ready to see out the current season at PSG despite only playing four league games so far this season. PSG are not keen to offer the 32-year-old a new deal and he would be able to leave on a free transfer next summer.

Atletico Madrid believed they had an agreement with the striker but Cavani's decision to leave in January has brought Chelsea back in the race to sign the dangerous striker. Any bid in the region of £10-15 million will see PSG sell their record goalscorer in January.

Danny Drinkwater on his way to Aston Villa

Former Premier League winner and England international star Danny Drinkwater will join Aston Villa for the remainder of this season after undergoing medicals at Aston Villa's Bodymoor Heath training ground earlier today.

Drinkwater's loan spell at Burnley was cut short due to the lack of game time and the odd injury setbacks. Drinkwater had joined Chelsea in a £40million deal but the 29-year-old failed to make an impact for the Blues.

Drinkwater could only muster 13 appearances in a Chelsea shirt and is likely to be sold in the summer once his loan deal at Aston Villa comes to an end.

