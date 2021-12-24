Premier League club emerges as potential destination for PSG defender - Reports

According to the latest rumors, West Ham United have emerged as a potential destination for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Layvin Kurzawa.

Kurzawa joined PSG in August 2015 from Monaco for a €23 million fee. The French left-back has been a regular starter for PSG in recent years and is now in his seventh season at the club. He has 14 goals and 18 assists in 150 appearances for PSG across all competitions but has recently found himself frozen out.

Mauricio Pochettino has opted for the likes of Juan Bernat and youngster Nuno Mendes at left-back instead. Kurzawa played ten minutes in the French Super Cup and has since not been given any league gametime at PSG. He has rarely made it into Pochettino’s matchday squads and cannot be faulted for looking for a move away.

The 29-year old is expected to generate interest from multiple big teams in the upcoming window. Recent reports suggest West Ham United are looking for a permanent fix at the left-back position and might make a move in in January.

The Hammers are the second Premier League club to be linked with a move for Kurzawa. Patrick Viera’s Crystal Palace are also said to be in the race.

PSG's Mauricio Pochettino’s refusal to give gametime to Layvin Kurzawa is expected to result in a move

Mauricio Pochettino has come under severe scrutiny since the beginning of the season. The Argentinian manager finds himself in a difficult position. He is tasked with creating a tactical system for arguably the most-stacked offensive team club team of all time.

Pochettino recently spoke about the challenge, claiming he needs time to create a working system around the likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

Neymar is currently injured and is not expected to return until PSG’s first leg against Real Madrid. Quite a few pundits have also claimed that Pochettino’s team has looked better in Neymar’s absence in recent weeks. However, the biggest game they played in that stretch was against Monaco, whom PSG were expected to win against despite having only a few of their stars on the pitch.

Jonathan Johnson @Jon_LeGossip OFFICIAL: PSG say Neymar will be back in training in 4-5 weeks. Juan Bernat, Layvin Kurzawa, Colin Dagba & Julian Draxler are OUT until after the winter break. #FCLPSG OFFICIAL: PSG say Neymar will be back in training in 4-5 weeks. Juan Bernat, Layvin Kurzawa, Colin Dagba & Julian Draxler are OUT until after the winter break. #FCLPSG

However, Mauricio Pochettino has also brought in wholesome changes since coming in. PSG has shown immense capability to play out from the back and have finally looked to have a steady starting lineup.

The manager has also given an increased number of chances to youngsters such as Nuno Mendes and Ebimbe. The head coach recently handed a debut to 18-year old striker Sekou Yansane. With Kurzawa already being second fiddle to Bernat in recent times, the fact that Pochettino favors Mendes is set to result in the French defender’s departure.

