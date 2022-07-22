Premier League club match asking price to sign PSG forward liked by new coach Christophe Galtier: Reports 

Leeds United’s latest offer for Arnaud Kalimuendo could match Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) €25 million asking price for the player, a report from MLN (via Foot 01) has claimed. However, whether it is ultimately accepted by the Parisians remains to be seen.

According to the report, the 20-year-old striker is well-liked by new PSG boss Christophe Galtier. The former Nice coach supposedly admires the qualities of the player.

Despite being on his manager’s good books, Kalimuendo could still end up departing Paris Saint-Germain, as competition for places is rather stiff at the top.

The Parisian club recently signed Hugo Ekitike for a €30 million fee from Stade Reims. The 20-year-old joins the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar at the Parc des Princes.

With at least four players already ahead of him in the pecking order, Kalimuendo is unlikely to get regular minutes. For this reason, it might be feasible for Paris Saint-Germain to accept the Premier League outfit’s bid. Les Parisiens could possibly channel the funds from his sale to reinforce their weaker areas.

Kalimuendo spent last season on loan at Lens. The physically intimidating striker recorded 13 goals in 35 appearances across competitions for the French outfit.

PSG have won both their pre-season fixtures

The Ligue 1 holders have started gearing up for the 2022-23 season, and so far, preparations are going swimmingly. The Parisians have taken part in two pre-season matches thus far, winning both.

They first took on French club Quevilly on July 14, securing a 2-0 win. Sergio Ramos scored the opening goal from the penalty spot before Djeidi Gassama doubled Paris Saint-Germain's lead with a 54th-minute strike.

In their next match, they took on Kawasaki Frontale (July 19). The Japanese outfit gave them a late scare, but PSG eventually weathered the storm to nick a 2-1 win.

Messi opened the scoring in the 33rd minute before Kalimuendo scored the decisive goal in the 58th minute for the 10-time French champions.

Also Read: Neymar showing discipline and punctuality in PSG training; determined to stay and shine for Ligue 1 giants this season - Reports

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far