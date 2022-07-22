Neymar showing discipline and punctuality in PSG training; determined to stay and shine for Ligue 1 giants this season - Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar is prepared to let go of his vices and rebuild his image to remain at the club, a report in L'Equipe (via Le10Sport) has claimed. The left-winger's current contract with the French champions runs until June 2025.

The Brazilian has recently been linked with moves away from the Parc des Princes. PSG have supposedly grown tired of the 30-year-old’s antics and wish to push him out this summer itself. The player, however, has no intention of leaving the 10-time Ligue 1 winners.

According to L'Equipe’s report, he wants to improve his image and become an important player for the Parisians. With the 2022 World Cup on the horizon, the forward wishes to thrive under new PSG boss Christophe Galtier.

Neymar, who joined the club for a world-record €222 million fee from Barcelona in 2017, has a reputation for being tardy and unprofessional. This summer, he has reportedly taken it upon himself to change his unsavory image. As per the aforementioned report, he has been punctual and an exemplary player in training, thus proving that he indeed wishes to redeem himself at Paris Saint-Germain.

The star forward has recently been linked with Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester City, with the latter being a potentially blockbuster swap deal involving Bernardo Silva. In his most recent press conference, City boss Pep Guardiola addressed the rumors, insisting that the report was “not true.”

Neymar has so far played 144 games across competitions for Les Parisiens, recording 100 goals and 60 assists. His exploits have helped the club win four Ligue 1 titles and three French Cups, amongst other honors.

He was also PSG's standout performer in the 2019-20 Champions League campaign. The former Barca man scored thrice and provided four assists in seven games to take them to their first-ever final.

Neymar could still be an invaluable part of PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have seemingly run out of patience with the Brazilian ace. But if he is really committed to putting in the work, the French giants would be wise to give him a fair shot.

When fit, the former Santos star can even bring the best of the teams to their knees. From scoring exceptional solo goals to placing inch-perfect throughballs onto the path of his teammates, he can do it all.

The lack of fitness and disciplinary issues have marred his PSG career so far, and with enough dedication, he can put them behind him.

A fully fit and committed Neymar could go a long way in helping Paris Saint-Germain win their first-ever Champions League title in the 2022-23 season.

Also Read: Rodrigo De Paul at risk of missing World Cup with Argentina due to legal battle with fromer partner Camila Homs - Reports

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far