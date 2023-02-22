Premier League club offered chance to sign PSG superstar Neymar Jr for £80m - Reports

Manchester City have reportedly been offered the chance to sign PSG superstar Neymar. The Brazilian is close to leaving the Ligue 1 side and potential buyers are being sounded out.

As per a report from Pete O'Rourke, Manchester City are the latest club to be linked with a move for Neymar. The Cityzens have been quoted a price in the range of £70-80 million for the Brazilian.

[via #ManCity have been contacted about a possible summer deal for Neymar. Sources have revealed a fee of £70M-£80M could be enough to bring the 31-year-old to the #PL , however it is felt a deal is unlikely due to the financial package required.[via @SportsPeteO #ManCity have been contacted about a possible summer deal for Neymar. Sources have revealed a fee of £70M-£80M could be enough to bring the 31-year-old to the #PL, however it is felt a deal is unlikely due to the financial package required.[via @SportsPeteO]

PSG are looking to lower their wage bill and are keen on adding fresh faces to their squad. The forward is among the players the side are looking to sell in the summer.

Brazilian legend Rivaldo spoke about Neymar leaving PSG last month and claimed that Manchester City would be the ideal club for the Brazilian. He said:

"At the end of the season, PSG could be interested in selling the player to recover part of the investment at the same time that the Brazilian star could finally evolve into Premier League. I think Manchester City would be the perfect club for him, as it would give him a better chance of success."

PSG manager still backing Neymar

Christophe Galtier has used Neymar regularly in his starting XIs and has had no issues with the Brazilian.

Football Talk @FootballTalkHQ Last night, Neymar was spotted in a McDonald's restaurant after a poker tournament. This is 24 hours after Mbappe declared in an interview that the team needed to "sleep well and eat well". @le10sport] Last night, Neymar was spotted in a McDonald's restaurant after a poker tournament. This is 24 hours after Mbappe declared in an interview that the team needed to "sleep well and eat well". #PSG 🍔Last night, Neymar was spotted in a McDonald's restaurant after a poker tournament. This is 24 hours after Mbappe declared in an interview that the team needed to "sleep well and eat well". #PSG [@le10sport] https://t.co/PSKJHIFpNH

He spoke about the former Barcelona star last summer and said:

"Neymar is not a problem; he is a solution. If a coach places Neymar on the wing, I'll call him a donkey if I'm watching the game. A player with these qualities, doing that, limits his creative capacity a lot. Creativity is not constancy; it is eventuality, it is circumstantial. He will make more mistakes, playing inside, because his creative capacity and that position he is demand it. But I believe he will be decisive when he uses his creativity."

Galtier also backed Neymar amid the recent controversy surrounding the 31-year-old. The Brazilian was spotted playing poker and having a late night meal at a McDonald's just hours after a defeat in the UEFA Champions League against Bayern Munich.

The images emerged on social media after Kylian Mbappe called for the players to stay healthy and sleep well, as they needed to refocus and get back to winning ways.

