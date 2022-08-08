Premier League club plotting ambitious move for 2 PSG stars: Reports

West Ham United are reportedly chasing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) duo Thilo Kehrer and Abdou Diallo before the current transfer window closes.

Foot Mercato reports that the Hammers are interested in bolstering their defense ahead of the new season. However, financial constraints may make any deal for the pair difficult.

26-year-old Diallo has played 75 times for the Parisiens since moving from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 and still has two years left on his current contract. But the Senegal international has found regular first-team opportunities difficult to come by due to the incredible level of centre-backs ahead of him.

Diallo is not against leaving the French capital this summer and has been linked with moves to Serie A sides AC Milan and Napoli. The report also claims that PSG want between €20-25 million for the left-footed defender.

Meanwhile, Kehrer is also attracting interest from Europe as Sevilla are reportedly keen on his signature. The 26-year-old has just a year left on his PSG deal, but his high salary is said to be an issue for teams who want to pick him up.

The Germany international played 34 times for the Ligue 1 champions last term. However, he appears to have fallen down the pecking order as he did not start their opening league game on Saturday.

Gini Wijnaldum excited for new challenge following PSG departure

While Diallo and Kehrer could be on their way out this summer, one high-profile player who has already departed the Parc des Princes is Gini Wijnaldum.

The 31-year-old has joined Jose Mourinho's Roma side following a disastrous debut campaign in Paris. The Dutch midfielder joined on a free transfer from Liverpool last summer, but has already moved on in search of first-team football ahead of the World Cup.

Speaking at his unveiling for the Serie A giants, Wijnaldum told supporters (as quoted by The Mail):

"It's a really good feeling to be a Roma player. Everyone I have spoken to has given me great feedback about the club and its fans.

"The club made it clear just how much they wanted me in the efforts they made to complete the deal, which always gives a player a lot of confidence and belief."

He added:

"The reception from the supporters, on social media and elsewhere, has also been fantastic. I promise to give 100 per cent and help the team compete for all our targets this season."

Roma start their Serie A campaign against Salernitana on Sunday, August 14.

