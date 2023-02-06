Premier League club tried to hijack Manchester United's deadline day move for Marcel Sabitzer: Reports

Newcastle United were reportedly keen to hijack Manchester United's deadline day loan deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.

Sabitzer, 28, sealed a temporary move to the Premier League outfit in the recently concluded winter deadline day to step in for the injured Christian Eriksen. He made his debut for his new club during a 2-1 Premier League win against Crystal Palace on Saturday (February 4).

“I like the way ten Hag plays, the way his teams play, he's a good coach and I have looking forward to meeting him and playing under him”. Marcel Sabitzer: “I’m here at Man Utd to give everything in training, every day, that's what I'm here for”.“I like the way ten Hag plays, the way his teams play, he's a good coach and I have looking forward to meeting him and playing under him”. Marcel Sabitzer: “I’m here at Man Utd to give everything in training, every day, that's what I'm here for”. 🔴 #MUFC“I like the way ten Hag plays, the way his teams play, he's a good coach and I have looking forward to meeting him and playing under him”. https://t.co/ws0wU8VMTH

Speaking on his YouTube channel, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano shed light on how Newcastle United were keen to rope in Sabitzer. He said:

"We also had some rumours on Newcastle United because they were looking for that kind of player and they considered that kind of opportunity in January. But they decided also not to proceed because Sabitzer was super keen on joining Manchester United, in love with Erik ten Hag's ideas of football, and so this is why for Sabitzer, the hijack was refused in the end. Nothing was ever in danger."

Sabitzer, who joined Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig for £14 million in the summer of 2021, has helped the Bavarians lift two trophies so far. He has registered two goals and as many assists in 54 games for them.

With Eriksen, Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay all recovering from their respective injuries, the 68-cap Austria international is likely to feature heavily for Manchester United in their upcoming run of games.

Sabitzer is next set to feature for Erik ten Hag's side in their Premier League home clash against Leeds United on Wednesday (February 8).

Gabby Agbonlahor delivers brutal verdict on £86m Manchester United summer signing

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor slammed Manchester United ace Antony for his poor outings. He said:

"Manchester United, for me, have looked better since Erik ten Hag has come in. They've done better in the last few months. But when I look at Antony... there have been a lot of big transfers in the Premier League recently, but £86 million for him? I think he's a bluffer."

Criticizing the Brazilian forward's style of play, Agbonlahor continued:

"When he gets the ball, he doesn't take players on and he hasn't got the speed to take players on. He doesn't do what Rashford does... he gets the ball and he's direct, he takes players on, gets balls into the box. And the big thing for me is Antony's number of crosses. He's put in just one and a half crosses per game this season."

