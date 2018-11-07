Premier league combined XI of players currently lacking match-time

Aaron Ramsey is one such player who is lacking game-time

With 11 games played so far, current Premier League season has certainly lived up to its expectations - thanks to some exciting football played by the teams in the league and more open title race so far. Several players have stepped up their game and have contributed significantly to their team's success while few others have found it difficult to replicate their previous performances or have been struggling to break into the first team because of the increased competition for the spot. Here is the best-combined XI of those players who are currently lacking game-time.

Goalkeeper - Sergio Rico

Fulham FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

The Spaniard had to wait for nearly three months to make his premier league debut as he finally replaced Bettinelli in Fulham's recent fixture against Bournemouth. After spending several years at Sevilla, he made his loan move to Fulham this season. However, Slavisa Jokanovic preferred Bettinelli over Sergio Rico until the former's performances became so poor. Rico's debut wasn't a match to remember for him as the Cherries put three past him to win the fixture convincingly.

Defenders

Stephan Lichtsteiner

Arsenal v Blackpool - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

The Swiss veteran was signed by Arsenal on a free transfer, following his eight-year-long stint at Juventus. Despite having the quality, he is not able to break into the main team as he is surrounded by some quality defenders in the club. He has started only a single premier league game and has featured as a substitute twice due to injuries suffered by Bellerin and Maitland-Niles.

Phil Jones

Manchester United v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round

Phil Jones has ultimately lost his place at the back to Lindelof and Smalling after failing to impress Jose Mourinho. He has started only a single premier league game and the cup game which he started against Derby County ended in a loss due to his penultimate penalty miss. He is currently spending his time on the bench and it is going to be tough for Jones to get back to the United's starting eleven considering the increased competition for the spot.

Victor Moses

Chelsea v FC BATE Borisov - UEFA Europa League - Group L

The Nigerian Wing-back who was a regular starter last season has played only 26 minutes of premier league football under Sarri. In one of his press conferences, Sarri explained that Moses doesn't fit well in his system and it is expected that he won't last long in the club and may switch clubs in the upcoming window.

