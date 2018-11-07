×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Premier league combined XI of players currently lacking match-time

Surendhar Venkatesavaralu
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
258   //    07 Nov 2018, 22:07 IST


Aaron Ramsey is one such player who is lacking game-time
Aaron Ramsey is one such player who is lacking game-time

With 11 games played so far, current Premier League season has certainly lived up to its expectations - thanks to some exciting football played by the teams in the league and more open title race so far. Several players have stepped up their game and have contributed significantly to their team's success while few others have found it difficult to replicate their previous performances or have been struggling to break into the first team because of the increased competition for the spot. Here is the best-combined XI of those players who are currently lacking game-time.

Goalkeeper - Sergio Rico

Fulham FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League
Fulham FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

The Spaniard had to wait for nearly three months to make his premier league debut as he finally replaced Bettinelli in Fulham's recent fixture against Bournemouth. After spending several years at Sevilla, he made his loan move to Fulham this season. However, Slavisa Jokanovic preferred Bettinelli over Sergio Rico until the former's performances became so poor. Rico's debut wasn't a match to remember for him as the Cherries put three past him to win the fixture convincingly.

Defenders


Stephan Lichtsteiner

Arsenal v Blackpool - Carabao Cup Fourth Round
Arsenal v Blackpool - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

The Swiss veteran was signed by Arsenal on a free transfer, following his eight-year-long stint at Juventus. Despite having the quality, he is not able to break into the main team as he is surrounded by some quality defenders in the club. He has started only a single premier league game and has featured as a substitute twice due to injuries suffered by Bellerin and Maitland-Niles.


Phil Jones

Manchester United v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round
Manchester United v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round

Phil Jones has ultimately lost his place at the back to Lindelof and Smalling after failing to impress Jose Mourinho. He has started only a single premier league game and the cup game which he started against Derby County ended in a loss due to his penultimate penalty miss. He is currently spending his time on the bench and it is going to be tough for Jones to get back to the United's starting eleven considering the increased competition for the spot.

Victor Moses

Chelsea v FC BATE Borisov - UEFA Europa League - Group L
Chelsea v FC BATE Borisov - UEFA Europa League - Group L

The Nigerian Wing-back who was a regular starter last season has played only 26 minutes of premier league football under Sarri. In one of his press conferences, Sarri explained that Moses doesn't fit well in his system and it is expected that he won't last long in the club and may switch clubs in the upcoming window.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Chelsea Aaron Ramsey Xherdan Shaqiri Jose Mourinho Pep Guardiola Maurizio Sarri
Surendhar Venkatesavaralu
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
A massive Football fan | Magpie | Indian Cricket Team fan | Chennai Super Kings supporter
Top 3 Premier League Signings of 2018/19
RELATED STORY
The incredible starting XI of players sold by Arsenal
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League players whose value has greatly...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Chelsea Transfer Bargains of the Premier League Era
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Top Five summer signings
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2017/18: Top 5 players - September
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League players struggling at the moment
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their...
RELATED STORY
10 greatest Premier League players of all time
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Arsenal v Liverpool - Combined XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 12
10 Nov CAR BRI 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Nov HUD WES 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs West Ham
10 Nov LEI BUR 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Burnley
10 Nov NEW AFC 08:30 PM Newcastle vs AFC Bournemouth
10 Nov SOU WAT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Watford
10 Nov CRY TOT 11:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
11 Nov LIV FUL 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Fulham
11 Nov CHE EVE 07:45 PM Chelsea vs Everton
11 Nov ARS WOL 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Nov MAN MAN 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us