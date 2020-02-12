Premier League fixtures this weekend, timings and more: Chelsea and Manchester United to lock horns in the standout fixture

Chelsea v Manchester United is the standout fixture of the PL weekend

With the Premier League winter break well underway, teams have been afforded enough time to rest and recharge for the business end of the season. With regard to matchday 26, 4 fixtures were scheduled to take place last weekend, but Manchester City's clash against West Ham United was postponed due to adverse conditions.

The rescheduled fixture will take place on the 20th of February, with the rest of games scheduled to kick off over the weekend. In what is expected to be the standout fixture of matchday 26, Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, as the two sides look to get one over each other in the race for the top four spots.

List of weekend Premier League fixtures and timings

Wolves v Leicester City: Friday, 3:00 PM EST

Southampton v Burnley: Saturday, 7:30 AM EST

Norwich City v Liverpool: Saturday, 12:30 PM EST

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur: Sunday, 9 AM EST

Arsenal v Newcastle United: Sunday, 11:30 AM EST

Chelsea v Manchester United: Monday, 3:00 PM EST

What to expect from matchday 26?

With Manchester City's clash against West Ham scheduled to take place later in the week, Liverpool could open up a stunning 25 point lead in the Premier League summit with a victory against 20th placed Norwich City, a result that would take them within 5 wins of mathematically sealing the league title.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Manchester United travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in the standout fixture of the weekend's Premier League action, as they look to record a victory get back on track to secure a place in the top four. The home side are currently 4th in the league standings and a victory would put them in pole position for securing UEFA Champions League football for next season, thereby denting the Red Devils' chances in the process.