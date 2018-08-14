Fantasy Premier League: Top scoring players from the first gameweek of FPL

The Premier League can be stressful for its fans - not only whilst watching your favourite team in action, but also when you've had a mare on fantasy football.

Whether you play for bragging rights over your mates, or to claim a prize at the end of the season, it's a hugely followed game, and here are the five top scoring players from the first few matches.

Note: This article is based upon the Official Fantasy Premier League game.

#5 Aaron Wan-Bissaka & Ruben Neves

Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka was actually the most benched player of the opening round, with 502,289 players keeping the 20-year-old as a substitute. Those who had selected him to lineup from the start have reaped the benefits on gambling on a £4.0 option.

Wan-Bissaka scored 12 points during Palace's 2-0 win at Fulham, gaining 2 for his 90-minute appearance and 3 for his assist of Zaha's goal. As a defender, he received 4 more for the clean sheet, whilst also gaining 3 bonus points.

However, he comes in as joint-fifth due to Wolves' Ruben Neves matching his score in the promoted sides 2-2 draw against Everton.

The Portuguese, priced at £5.0, collected the customary 2 points for his featuring the whole game and an added 5 after his wonderful free-kick. Like Wan-Bissaka, Neves also recorded an assist for another 3 points whereas he was awarded 2 bonus points.

#4 Jose Holebas

Holebas, a £4.5 left-back for at Vicarage Road, collected two assists as Watford brushed Brighton aside.

The German-born former Greek international competed in the whole game, getting 2 points for it, and also earned another 6 for his two set-ups.

As his side kept a clean sheet, Holebas acquired 4 points and a further 2 in bonus. However, one point was chalked off his name for receiving a booking, leaving Holebas with a respectable 13.

