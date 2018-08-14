Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Fantasy Premier League: Top scoring players from the first gameweek of FPL

Shoaib Khan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
209   //    14 Aug 2018, 13:18 IST

The Premier League can be stressful for its fans - not only whilst watching your favourite team in action, but also when you've had a mare on fantasy football.

Whether you play for bragging rights over your mates, or to claim a prize at the end of the season, it's a hugely followed game, and here are the five top scoring players from the first few matches.

Note: This article is based upon the Official Fantasy Premier League game.

#5 Aaron Wan-Bissaka & Ruben Neves

Fulham FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka was actually the most benched player of the opening round, with 502,289 players keeping the 20-year-old as a substitute. Those who had selected him to lineup from the start have reaped the benefits on gambling on a £4.0 option.

Wan-Bissaka scored 12 points during Palace's 2-0 win at Fulham, gaining 2 for his 90-minute appearance and 3 for his assist of Zaha's goal. As a defender, he received 4 more for the clean sheet, whilst also gaining 3 bonus points.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton FC - Premier League

However, he comes in as joint-fifth due to Wolves' Ruben Neves matching his score in the promoted sides 2-2 draw against Everton.

The Portuguese, priced at £5.0, collected the customary 2 points for his featuring the whole game and an added 5 after his wonderful free-kick. Like Wan-Bissaka, Neves also recorded an assist for another 3 points whereas he was awarded 2 bonus points.

#4 Jose Holebas

Watford FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Holebas, a £4.5 left-back for at Vicarage Road, collected two assists as Watford brushed Brighton aside.

The German-born former Greek international competed in the whole game, getting 2 points for it, and also earned another 6 for his two set-ups.

As his side kept a clean sheet, Holebas acquired 4 points and a further 2 in bonus. However, one point was chalked off his name for receiving a booking, leaving Holebas with a respectable 13.



1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester City Bernard Mendy Sadio Mane Fantasy Premier League
Shoaib Khan
CONTRIBUTOR
Student. Freelance football writer. Manchester United supporter.
Fantasy Premier League: Is Benjamin Mendy a must have...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 8 Must-Have Defenders for your...
RELATED STORY
2018/19 Premier League season: Who are the top 6 sides...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 18-19: 10 most expensive players in the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Arsenal 0-2 Manchester City: 3...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/2019: Three players who could help...
RELATED STORY
A look at the greatest Premier League teams of all time
RELATED STORY
5 things we learned from Unai Emery’s first game in...
RELATED STORY
Premium Forwards in FPL 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2017/18: Amazing Statistics from this season 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
18 Aug CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
18 Aug EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
18 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
18 Aug TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
18 Aug WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
18 Aug CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
19 Aug BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
19 Aug MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
19 Aug BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us