3 winners and losers of Premier League Gameweek 16

As the dust settles on another weekend of Premier League fixtures, we take a look at who made the headlines, some for the right reasons while others, unfortunately, are for the wrong reasons.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea all picked up wins to keep things tight at the top of the table. Meanwhile losses for Newcastle and Norwich keep the two sides level at the bottom of the table on ten points.

Elsewhere, Rafa Benitez's woes continue as his Everton side look in danger of falling into a relegation fight after a defeat at Crystal Palace made it four losses out of five. Another win for Manchester United means they are now closing in on the important fourth place spot.

Now that we have covered how some of the teams got on, here are the individual winners and losers of gameweek 16 of the Premier League.

Winners

#1 Conor Gallagher

The 21-year-old Chelsea loanee scored twice against Everton in another all-action display in the middle of the park for Crystal Palace. He's now netted a total of six league goals and racked up three assists, meaning he has been directly involved in 41% of the Eagles' goals so far this term.

With his relentless workrate, eye for goal and ability to drive the team forward, Gallagher has forced himself into the England national team conversation. Gareth Southgate gave him his first cap in the 10-0 win against San Marino last month.

Raheem Sterling became the most recent member of the prestigous Premier League 100 club as he scored the only goal of the game with a spot kick to sink ten-man Wolverhampton Wanderers. Only the 32nd player in history to reach the landmark, the winger joins the likes of Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry and former teammate Sergio Aguero.

It has taken the England star 304 league games to reach the magic total, meaning he averages about one goal every three games. His total in a City shirt is 82, with his time at Liverpool accounting for the remaining 18 goals.

#3 Joe Gelhardt

Despite a 3-2 loss at Stamford Bridge, the Leeds teenage sensation will be pleased with his weekend performance after scoring his first Premiership goal. The England youth player came on to replace Raphinha in the 81st minute. Gelhardt found the net with his first touch of the ball, beating Thiago Silva to a cross at the near post.

The former Wigan player is highly thought of at Thorp Arch and has drawn comparisons with Wayne Rooney for his strength, dibbling and build up play. With Patrick Bamford still finding fitness after injury, Gelhardt may be able to force his way into Bielsa's starting eleven for the Christmas period and beyond.

Losers

The Wolves striker had an afternoon to forget, as 30 seconds of stupidity caused him to receive one of the most foolish red cards you are ever likely to see. After initially being penalized for bringing down Rodri on the halfway line, the Mexican international then actively blocked the resulting free-kick from a couple of yards away.

Referee Jon Moss was left with no choice but to brandish a second yellow and send the forward for an early shower before the first half had come to a close.

Reduced to 10 men, Wolves' were forced to sit behind the ball in an attempt to stifle City's creativity, a tactic that almost worked but for a VAR-awarded penalty. Understandably, fans have blamed Jimenez for the result, with many believing his actions were unacceptable for a player of his experience.

#2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal club captain Aubameyang was left out of the squad to face Southampton, with manager Mikel Arteta quoting a 'disciplinary breach' as the cause. This is not the first time the Gabonese forward has been dropped due to behavioral issues. In March he missed the North London derby win over Tottenham for a similar reason.

Reports have since suggested Aubameyang has been stripped of the captaincy permanently, with Alexandre Lacazette and Kieran Tierney two of the likely candidates to step in. The question remains whether the Gunners best paid player will be ostracized from the first team.

Considering his recent poor form, Arsenal may consider cashing in on the striker if he isn't up to the moral standards expected by the club when the transfer window opens in January.

#3 Eddie Howe

Newcastle United v Burnley - Premier League

Newcastle's 4-0 loss against Leicester will have come as a reality check test for the side's new boss. Coming off the back of the Magpies' first win of the season against Burnley, this result will have dampened the mood in the dressing room and shown Eddie Howe the size of the job in front of him.

The Tyneside club find themselves in the relegation places and still have Liverpool, Man City and Man United to play before the end of the year. Newcastle's survival may well depend on their success in the January transfer window as they look to make use of their new-found riches.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee