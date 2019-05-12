Premier League: Liverpool and Manchester City players who won't receive a medal even if their team wins

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

Despite the Premier League winner set to be determined today, there are a handful of players in Liverpool and Manchester City who will not receive a medal even if their club lifts the coveted title.

Liverpool and Manchester City have been a part of the most intense battle for the Premier League title in recent memory, having constantly attempted to get ahead of one another for the better part of the season.

Pep Guardiola's men have a crucial advantage in the race as they lead Jurgen Klopp's explosive Liverpool side by a single point walking into the final match of the season.

Manchester City are set to face Brighton at the Amex Stadium in their last game while Liverpool will lock horns with the Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Should the Reds win the title, they will do so with an incredible 97 points. If the Cityzens retain the trophy, they will do so with 98 points.

This year's Premier League champions will receive their medals at the respective stadiums they are playing in but a number of players will not receive one despite a victory, owing to strict rules of the league.

According to Legit.ng, fringe players who have been condemned to the sidelines due to injury may not get a winners' medal as a player needs a minimum of five appearances to get one.

For Liverpool, players like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alberto Moreno, Rafael Camacho, Nathaniel Clyne, and Simon Mignolet could miss out on the prize.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have only two players who will not receive the Premier League medal as they have used 21 players in the league this season. The two players who may not receive the medal are Claudio Bravo and Arijanet Muric.

The Premier League board can, however, present additional medals to players with less than five games at their discretion.