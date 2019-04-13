Premier League: Liverpool vs Chelsea Combined XI

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 128 // 13 Apr 2019, 08:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool entertains Chelsea in a potential title decider for the Reds this Sunday.

A packed up Anfield awaits for this weekend's mega-encounter as Liverpool come face to face against one of their biggest rivals, Chelsea FC. Last time, when these two met at the Stamford Bridge, the fans enjoyed a delicious flavor of football, although the match ended with a 1-1 scoreline courtesy of Daniel Sturridge's late minute screamer.

This time, both teams are in the opposite pole. One is trying to seal the 2018-19 Premier League title, while the other is still looking to finish this season among the top four teams. In the current scenario, Liverpool top the league table as they have garnered 82 points from 33 matches, although they are not in the safe position as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are after The Reds with 80 points from 32 matches.

On the other hand, Chelsea claimed the 3rd position in the points table after beating West Ham United at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have bagged 66 points from 33 PL matches. Sarri's men are battling with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United for remaining two Champions League places.

That's all about the situation of Premier League. We are here to make a combined XI. So, without further ado, let's make a Liverpool-Chelsea combined XI ahead of the scintillating encounter.

Combined XI (4-3-3):

Both Maurizio Sarri and Jurgen Klopp prefer to launch their teams in a 4-3-3 formation. So, we are also going to make a team followed by their footballing manner.

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker- Liverpool FC

Liverpool has Allison as their no.1 goalkeeper, while Chelsea has Kepa. Both goalkeepers are regarded as two of the best goalkeepers out there in the Premier League. Allison slightly wins the race when it comes to comparing their abilities. The Brazilian has kept 17 clean sheets from 33 Premier League appearances this season. Having brilliant reflexes and shot-stopping abilities, Alisson starts under the bars for our combined XI.

Defenders (RB-CB-CB-LB): Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Virgil Van-Dijk, Andrew Robertson

Virgil Van-Dijk-Liverpool Press Conference

Cesar Azpilicueta is going to start for his brilliant game reading ability, his high-quality crossing and most important he is an experienced campaigner for the Blues over a past few years. In the left side, we have the Scottish Andrew Robertson, who is considered as one of the best left-backs in recent times. Robertson's overlapping quality, speed and defending force us to feature him in our XI over Chelsea's Marcos Alonso.

Advertisement

Virgil Van-Dijk and Antonio Rudiger pair up in the center of the defense. Both players have been surpassing a brilliant season for their respective clubs. Both defenders have proper defending abilities as they are physically strong, tall and looks quite impossible to break their defensive line.

Midfielders (DMF-CMF-CMF): Jorginho, James Milner, N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante- Chelsea FC

Here we have our three midfielders. In the defensive midfield position, Jorginho starts with the likes of N'Golo Kante and James Milner at the heart of the midfield.

Jorginho has better passing and ball playing abilities, moreover, he is an intelligent fellow, who has a massive amount of work-rate on the pitch. With the likes of talented N'Golo Kante and experienced James Milner, our midfield looks strong.

Forwards (LW-CF-RW): Eden Hazard, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah

Andrew Robertson, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino (right to left)

It's Eden Hazard, who starts in the left wing of the pitch. The Belgian jet has scored 16 goals from 32 Premier League matches this season. The 28-year-old Chelsea superstar has named 12 assists.

Roberto Firmino is set to make his way in the starting line-up with the Egyptian magician Mohamed Salah. This season, the duo of Firmino and Salah have combined together to score 30 Premier League goals.

Liverpool-Chelsea Combined XI

Advertisement