Sporting and United apart in Bruno Fernandes valuation, Paul Pogba's brother on potential Madrid move and more: Manchester United Transfer News Roundup, 17th January 2020

The saga of the January transfer window just got a new twist

In today's edition, we have the latest on Ashley Young's move to Inter Milan, an update on United's pursuit of Bruno Fernandes, whilst there's also something on the club's reported interest in Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier.

Young arrives in Milan for medical

Young is set to sign for Inter

Manchester United have agreed a £1.28 million fee with Inter Milan for defender Ashley Young. The United captain is set to undergo a medical in Milan today ahead of his proposed move to the Nerazzurri.

It was revealed early last month that United will allow Young to speak to foreign clubs in January so that he could secure a summer move for himself, as the 34-year-old was heading into the final six months of his contract at the club.

However, Antonio Conte’s insistence on bringing him to the club in January has meant that United will have to part ways with Young this month itself. This will come as a bit of a blow to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he is set to lose a vital squad player in the middle of the season.

What makes the situation worse is the possibility that Young will not be replaced in this window, which is hugely detrimental considering how injury-ravaged United’s squad has been all season.

The latest update from the reliable Fabrizio Romano on this is that Young has arrived in Milan for his medical.

Ashley Young has just landed in Milano. He’s going to sign as new Inter player on next hours - contract until June 2021. 🇬🇧 #Inter #MUFC #ManUnited — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2020

Sporting and United €15 million apart in Bruno Fernandes valuation

The Bruno Fernandes saga is set to stretch on

After widespread reports which claimed that Bruno Fernandes had agreed personal terms with United, it appeared as though an end to this saga was on the horizon. However, recent reports emerging from Portugal seem to be pointing the other way. Journalist Rui Pedro Braz appeared on TVI24’s show Mais Transferências and claimed that the transfer might be at risk.

Braz said that Sporting Lisbon are demanding a €65 million guaranteed fee, with the rest coming in bonuses. However, United are not willing to go beyond a fee of €50 million, and it is understood that they’re offering a big amount in bonuses, which Sporting believe will be too hard to achieve for the Red Devils.

Braz also revealed that with no players willing to go to Sporting, the club’s are only negotiating a cash deal, with a €15 million difference in valuation holding the deal at the moment.

It looks like this is going to take a bit more time to reach its conclusion.

Pogba's brother discusses potential Real Madrid move

Will Pogba leave for Madrid in the summer?

Everybody on the planet seems to have an opinion on Paul Pogba’s Manchester United future, except the man himself.

His brother, Mathias Pogba, has become somewhat of an unofficial mouthpiece who sounds off on Spanish TV about his brother’s future, with Real Madrid being dragged into every possible conversation.

Something similar happened once again when Mathias appeared on El Chiringuito on channel Mega in Spain and was asked by the presenter of the show if Fede Valverde’s breakout campaign had put his brother’s move to Madrid in serious limbo. Here's what he had to say:

“No, he can help him, but he can’t compete with him. I don’t think so. Can the two play together? Yes.”

United interested in Thomas Meunier

United still retain an interest in Thomas Meunier

Manchester United still retain an interest in acquiring the services of Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier, per Le Parisien.

The 28-year-old’s contract at the Parc des Princes expires in the summer and he’s the subject of interest from Bayern Munich, Juventus and a couple of other unnamed Premier League teams as well.

With Ashley Young departing for Inter Milan, it would make sense for United to add Meunier to their squad.

However, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka the outright first-choice right-back at the club, it remains to be seen if Meunier will be willing to play second fiddle to the young Englishman or decide to challenge him for a spot in the starting eleven at this stage in his career.

