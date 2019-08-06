Premier League: Manchester United's Ideal starting XI for the new season

Manchester United v AC Milan - 2019 International Champions Cup

After a rampant pre-season campaign, Manchester United turn their attention towards the real deal, the upcoming Premier League 2019/20 season.

This summer, the Red Devils have addressed their defence, which conceded 54 goals in the league, with the signings of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire.

Daniel James, United's first summer signing, has injected pace and vital components to the pressing system which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeks to implement in the upcoming campaign. However, pacy winger is a raw talent and is expected to take time before he bursts onto the scene.

Going by United's pre-season outings, the midfield still, looks like an area which needs addressing. Nemanja Matic has lost a yard of pace, forcing him to play in a static role. The Serbian looks set to find himself behind Fred and Scott McTominay in the engine room for the Red Devils.

Also, United need to find a replacement for Ander Herrera, who fulfilled the box-to-box role with his strong displays last term. The names of Sean Longstaff and Blaise Matuidi have emerged as the potentials targets for Ed Woodward to achieve in the remaining few days of the transfer window.

Irrespective of any further business United does in the market, Soslkjaer has laid down the foundations of his philosophy within the squad.

The fans could expect a Red Devils side lined up in a 4-2-3-1 system, implementing a high-pressing game.

Without further ado, let's jump straight in and have a look at Manchester United's ideal lineup for the 2019/20 campaign.

David de Gea

Manchester United v FC Internazionale - 2019 International Champions Cup

Since his move to Manchester United in 2011, David de Gea has transformed himself into one of the best goalkeepers in the world after a difficult few seasons to start his career at Old Trafford. But, last season, the Spaniard mulled over his future at the club which also translated in his performances.

However, healthy dialogue with the club have convinced De Gea to extend his stay at United. Now, De Gea is set to sign a five-year deal with the club and become one of Devils' highest earners. Spain international is set to don the glove for his ninth season at Old Trafford.

