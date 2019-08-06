×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League: Manchester United's Ideal starting XI for the new season

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.08K   //    06 Aug 2019, 13:41 IST

Manchester United v AC Milan - 2019 International Champions Cup
Manchester United v AC Milan - 2019 International Champions Cup

After a rampant pre-season campaign, Manchester United turn their attention towards the real deal, the upcoming Premier League 2019/20 season.

This summer, the Red Devils have addressed their defence, which conceded 54 goals in the league, with the signings of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire.

Daniel James, United's first summer signing, has injected pace and vital components to the pressing system which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeks to implement in the upcoming campaign. However, pacy winger is a raw talent and is expected to take time before he bursts onto the scene.

Going by United's pre-season outings, the midfield still, looks like an area which needs addressing. Nemanja Matic has lost a yard of pace, forcing him to play in a static role. The Serbian looks set to find himself behind Fred and Scott McTominay in the engine room for the Red Devils.

Also, United need to find a replacement for Ander Herrera, who fulfilled the box-to-box role with his strong displays last term. The names of Sean Longstaff and Blaise Matuidi have emerged as the potentials targets for Ed Woodward to achieve in the remaining few days of the transfer window.

Irrespective of any further business United does in the market, Soslkjaer has laid down the foundations of his philosophy within the squad.

The fans could expect a Red Devils side lined up in a 4-2-3-1 system, implementing a high-pressing game.

Without further ado, let's jump straight in and have a look at Manchester United's ideal lineup for the 2019/20 campaign.

David de Gea

Manchester United v FC Internazionale - 2019 International Champions Cup
Manchester United v FC Internazionale - 2019 International Champions Cup
Advertisement

Since his move to Manchester United in 2011, David de Gea has transformed himself into one of the best goalkeepers in the world after a difficult few seasons to start his career at Old Trafford. But, last season, the Spaniard mulled over his future at the club which also translated in his performances.

However, healthy dialogue with the club have convinced De Gea to extend his stay at United. Now, De Gea is set to sign a five-year deal with the club and become one of Devils' highest earners. Spain international is set to don the glove for his ninth season at Old Trafford.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Paul Pogba Harry Maguire Ole Gunnar Solskjær Premier League Teams 2019/20
Advertisement
Premier League: Strongest Manchester United XI with the new signings
RELATED STORY
5 take-aways from Manchester United's pre-season so far
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2019-20: Ferguson's stamp can be seen all over the current Manchester United squad
RELATED STORY
Inspite of positive signs in pre-season, Manchester United still need a new midfielder
RELATED STORY
Three new Premier League stars to watch out this season
RELATED STORY
Premier League 19/20: Manchester United's ideal midfield combination for the upcoming season
RELATED STORY
Premier League 19/20: Manchester United's ideal forward line for the upcoming season
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Opinion - Manchester United's Transfer Window Review
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 2019: Tips to kickstart your season
RELATED STORY
Best players in the Premier League: Top 10 Central Midfielders this season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us