Premier League 2018/19 Mid-Season review: 5 best attackers so far

Hazard smashed in a brace against Watford yesterday

At the halfway mark of the 2018/19 Premier League season, we've seen 539 goals scored. Unsurprisingly, Manchester City lead the pack with 51.

At the other end of the table, bottom club Huddersfield has actually lost more games than scored goals, with only 12 after 19 matches.

League leaders Liverpool have been a tad more conservative this season, but still have 43 goals, with Mohamed Salah picking up where he left off last season.

Chelsea and Arsenal, who underwent a change in management over the summer, have impressed so far with Maurizio Sarri and Unai Emery respectively.

Manchester United looked clueless in attack under Jose Mourinho, with several big names under-performing, leaving them temporarily in 8th place after a 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

But the Portuguese manager was shockingly sacked after a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool. Under interim manager and treble-winning hero Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, United look a lot more dangerous, with 8 goals in 2 matches.

Several high profile names have delivered big time this season, with some others being underwhelming. Let's take a look at the Premier League's best attackers after Gameweek 19:

#5 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Sterling has got 9 goals and 6 assists this term

If not for Pep Guardiola's rotation policy, Raheem Sterling would probably be higher up this list.

As it is, the English winger, who celebrated his 24th birthday earlier this month, has started 15 games this season and has contributed 9 goals and 6 assists.

Sterling is often not given enough credit for his contributions to Manchester City. Last season, he scored a personal-best 18 goals in the Premier League and is on course to beat that record this season.

The signing of Riyad Mahrez last summer might have limited his minutes on the pitch, but Sterling is still the best winger at Manchester City, and certainly one of the very best in England.

Before the 17/18 campaign, he wasn't really known for his goalscoring, and he still gets some flak from supporters for his poor finishing. But whenever he plays under Guardiola, Sterling looks a completely different player.

Alongside Sergio Aguero, he's developed into one of City's most important goalscorers. With the Cityzens slipping up in the title race recently, Sterling will have to be at his best to propel them to a second consecutive league win.

