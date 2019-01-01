Premier League Mid-Season Review: Ranking teams placed 1-10

2019 is upon us and the title race looks as tantalizingly poised as any over the past decade. While the title looks Liverpool's to lose at this juncture, one can't totally write off the defending champions' might. Additionally, Tottenham, through their performances, has made it an interesting narrative going into the second half of the season.

Moreover, the race for the fourth Champions League post is heating up with Manchester United rediscovering their mojo and Arsenal looking to reclaim their place in Europe's elite club competition. At the moment, Chelsea hold the advantage but one never knows what aces the aforementioned teams might have up their sleeve.

Thus, with such an intriguing story-line building up, it is warranted that we look at how the teams have fared till now, which might help us in gauging how the teams could end come May 2019.

Here is a look at how the teams from the top half fared in our ranking system after 20 games:

#10 Everton

Silva has failed to get the best out of his players

The rating might seem a little harsh on the Toffees, especially considering that they are just a point away from the seventh spot. However, once one takes into account the standard of players at Marco Silva’s disposal, it is easy to see why.

Everton went shopping mainly in Barcelona and got hold of Mina, Digne and Andre Gomes. The trio has played at arguably the biggest club in the world and should surely be helping Everton challenge for the European slots.

Yet, they simply haven’t got going with the Toffees conceding an alarming 30 goals already.

Despite a consensus that Everton is in better hands under Silva, they still are a few points worse than where they were under supposedly turbulent times.

Thus, their proximity to seventh place is more due to the others’ fallacies rather than their own abilities.

All in all, 2018-19 has been a season where the Toffees have massively under-performed.

Rating: 4.5

#9 Watford

Watford got off to a fast start

Watford started the season with a bang and went unbeaten by the time the first international break came around. Quite a few people were left stunned with their sturdy displays and even though they’ve fallen away slightly, they have still enjoyed a wonderful season.

The Hornets are notoriously impatient when it comes to managers. Several managers have ensured top half finishes only to find themselves out of a job the next day. Yet, in Javi Gracia they seem to be putting together something more long term.

The Hornets seemed to have turned a corner and this term could be the start of something exciting at Vicarage Road.

Rating: 6

#8 Leicester City

Leicester City has overcome a lot this season

The Foxes have built on their 9th placed finish from last season and currently occupy the 8th spot in the league table. Leicester have endured a lot this season but to their credit, they haven’t let it affect them on the pitch.

The Foxes even had to go through the ordeal of the unfortunate death of their owner just outside the King Power Stadium. Just days after, they were back to beating Cardiff, thus emphasising the character the Foxes boast of.

After 20 games, Leicester sit comfortably in the top half and would fancy their chances of finishing as the ‘best out of the rest’.

The 2018-19 season has defined Leicester perfectly: never fazed in adversity and always finding a way through sheer will.

Rating: 6.5

